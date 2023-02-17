MONTPELIER — A bill that would make it a crime to operate a paramilitary training camp in Vermont overwhelmingly passed the state Senate on Friday.
The bill would shut down organizations in Vermont that provide military-style training without government approval, such as the controversial Slate Ridge Inc. in West Pawlet, where Daniel Banyai had been running a firearms training facility without permits from 2017 until last year. Banyai has been at odds with frightened neighbors and the town of Pawlet, which recently shut down his operation, with the help of state courts.
“What it tries to zero in on, is groups that have tried to take for themselves the authority to act somewhat like a military unit,” Senate President Phil Baruth recently told the Banner. “To plan and train violence against other people, and/or take on some of the authority of a military unit, which they don’t have.”
The 30-member Senate approved the bill on a vote of 29-1. Rutland Republican Sen. Terry Williams was the only 'no' vote.
Baruth and Sen. Dick Sears of Bennington, chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee, spoke about the importance of this measure.
“There haven’t been adequate levers for the state to intervene or prevent such a camp from forming,” said Baruth. “This bill gives the state the authority it needs to protect Vermonters from fringe actors looking to create civil disorder.”
“The testimony we’ve heard over the past several weeks demonstrated that Vermont has a bigger problem than we even realized,” said Sears. “S.3 will give the state of Vermont the authority it needs to intervene.”
In addition to making it a crime to operate a paramilitary training camp, the legislation would allow state prosecutors to seek an injunction to close such a facility. The bill exempts facilities that offer training in self-defense, hunter safety, firearms safety, target shooting and training by law enforcement, the National Guard and municipal fire departments.
Baruth told the Banner that the bill’s intention is not to go after gun owners, or those who train with firearms for self-defense purposes. He mentioned the several exceptions already in the bill that allow for training by state and federal law enforcement, the National Guard and municipal fire departments, as well as specifically allowing for active shooter drills, hunter safety courses and training at sports shooting ranges.
The senator said the bill is specifically targeting paramilitary activity, especially of an offensive nature, such as training to target infrastructure, such as electrical power grids, or attacks on government officials or elections.
“That’s what we’re after. If you look at the Slate Ridge operation that was going on, he was advertising his services to train militias and train paramilitaries,” Baruth said previously.
The bill will now move to the House for further consideration.