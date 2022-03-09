WASHINGTON — Bennington could receive nearly $17 million in federal funding for the Readiness Center as part of a congressional budget bill expected to be approved shortly. Sen. Patrick Leahy, chairman of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced in a news release that the National Guard project was included in a $167 million spending proposal for Vermont.
The $16.9 million would be used to replace the almost 100-year-old Vermont National Guard Readiness Center that is currently the home base of B Troop and the 1-172 Mountain Cavalry, both of which responded to the Jan. 6 insurrection at the country's capital.
This project was included in the 2022 Omnibus Appropriations bill that will fund the federal government for the remainder of the fiscal year.
“I was proud to support this funding for the women and men of the Vermont National Guard. This funding will speed the construction of a modern facility for a modern force in Bennington and provide the greater Bennington community with use of the historic, former building,” Leahy said in a news release.
The current Readiness Center is lacking the modern facilities and accommodations the troops require for peak performance.
The goal of the funding is to accelerate the construction of the Center while adding new facilities that will allow troops to thrive in Bennington. Funding will also support the transformation of the prior Center into a community building.
In addition, several other Bennington County projects are expected to receiving funding through this bill, according to the release.
Sheldon Store in Rupert was granted $120,000 for renovations. The historic building will be converted into a common space for meetings and events as well as a space for small business.
Green Mountain National Forest got $2.1 million to add another 2,000 acres to their protected lands. The addition will expand the area of land surrounding the Appalachian National Scenic Trail and Long Trail National Recreation Trail.
Southwestern Vermont Medical Center received $750,000 for child care expenses. The demand for child care services for SVMC employees has severely increased over the years. This funding will increase the number of available slots in the child care program, allowing more employees to utilize this service.
Congress is expected to pass the bill in the coming days.