Concerned that 18-year-olds are coming here from out-of-state to sell heroin and fentanyl, taking advantage of a law designating them as juveniles in court, a Senate committee on Friday unanimously approved a bill to allow young defendants to be charged as adults in certain cases.
In addition, the Senate Judiciary Committee delayed by one year adding 19-year-olds to the juvenile offender classification to give the Department of Children and Families until 2023 to prepare to handle its cases.
“This doesn’t take care of the problem,” Sen. Richard Sears, D-Bennington, said after the committee vote, referring to the growing violence, drugs and weapons cases involving 18-year-olds — allegedly gang members — in Southern Vermont. “The problem is one of demand (for drugs), and where do we put these people.”
Still, as chairman of the Judiciary Committee, he added, “We’ve done our best to address the Bennington situation in terms of holding offenders accountable.”
The committee agreed that for most 18- and 19-year-olds who commit minor or nonviolent crimes — which Sears guessed was 95 percent of that caseload — the new law is appropriate, protecting them from prison sentences for what might be considered youthful indiscretions. Those cases are handled by Family Court, and alternatives to prison are sought.
But for the other 5 percent who appear to be connected to gangs and traveling to Vermont fully aware of their protected legal status, the system is failing, Sears said.
Bennington County State’s Attorney Erica Marthage has been outspoken in her concerns about the unintended consequences of raising the youthful offender age to 18 (and to 19 in 2022 unless lawmakers approve the Senate committee’s suggested one-year delay).
“We now have multiple individuals, all young, all carrying handguns,” Marthage told the Banner on Thursday. “We are having this influx, and we are just not prepared for it. It’s not just Bennington County; it’s the whole state of Vermont. That has me very concerned. We just don’t have those secure placements to put an 18-year-old with a firearm or with felony drugs. We don’t have the resources for that.”
Marthage added, “We have an immediate emergency situation today. Family Court ... is not equipped to deal with not only the individuals at that age, but the level of public safety concern these individuals are bringing with them.”
At the committee meeting, Sears echoed Marthage’s concerns. “We have an immediate problem and lack of placement for serious juveniles. I think the Legislature and the governor need to tackle this on Day One when they get back” to the Statehouse in January.
The committee was told by legal staff that judges do have the ability to reject 18-year-old offenders for juvenile status if they committed one of the so-called Big 12 crimes — those that are especially violent, like murder, rape and kidnapping. However, judges don’t have clear guidance on how to gauge the public threat posed by a youthful offender who hasn’t committed one of the Big 12 crimes, or other felonies that fall under that threshold.
To remedy that problem, the panel added some basic guidance for courts to consider when deciding if an 18-year-old should be tried as an adult or juvenile, including the violence of crime, prior violence, the mental health status of the offender, substance abuse issues, housing status, employment and/or education, and whether weapons were involved in the crime. Some of those criteria are aimed at young offenders who slip into Vermont to commit crimes, but then quickly head back to Massachusetts.
Sears pointed to a case in Bennington that clearly fell just below the Big-12 severity level, in which an 18-year-old with several firearms held two women in a house against their will, yet the crime did not qualify as a kidnapping, the court ruled.
“I recently reviewed with my state’s attorney and others very serious crimes by young people, and there may be gang affiliation with those,” Sears said. He said the law needs to take those violent cases into account.
Sean Brown, commissioner of the Department for Children and Families, agreed with Sears.
“We believe the Big 12 doesn’t encompass everyone,” he said, suggesting that the list of crimes be expanded to include drug trafficking and crimes involving a firearm. “You touched on a case that gave us pause as well, senator, in your district. We’re seeing that in other areas of the state. I don’t believe DCF is prepared to handle some of those cases.”
Al Cormier, chief of operations with the Department of Corrections, said DOC currently has one 17-year-old in the system. He said the prison system is not equipped to handle younger offenders, but did offer to make changes at the Rutland Regional Correctional Center to create four beds specifically reserved for 18-year-old offenders.
Sears said the committee hopes to bring the bill before the full Senate for a vote Jan. 7.