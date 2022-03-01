MANCHESTER — How did Congress get so polarized and dysfunctional? And what does the path back to productive bipartisanship look like?
"I don't think a day goes by I don't ask myself that same question," U.S. Sen. Patrick Leahy said in a wide-ranging interview with Vermont News & Media and Greater Northshire Access Television last week.
He also touched on his achievements in eight terms in the Senate, the way Vermont has changed since he was first sent to Washington in 1994, and the challenges facing the economy and the environment.
Leahy, the longest-serving member of the Senate, said the polarization of Congress started with the ascension of Newt Gingrich as House Speaker in 1994.
"It used to be when Tip O'Neill was Speaker of the House and Bob Michael was the Republican leader, they might argue cases on the floor," he said. "But then they would go and have a cocktail together in the evening and talk about their family and kids and grandkids and work things out."
In the Senate, it was the same way, he said.
"People like Bob Dole and George Mitchell were polar opposites. They'd work things out. Now it has to be winner-take-all. It's almost like in the Senate they forget it's a six-year term. People start thinking 60 minute terms -- 'what TV spot can I get on?'"
But that doesn't mean bipartisan solutions are impossible, Leahy said, citing the passage of a continuing resolution a few weeks ago that avoided a government shutdown.
"That's taken months of behind-the-scenes work — evenings, weekends — by bringing Republicans and Democrats into the office and saying 'OK, boys and girls, close the door, get it out of your system, now how do we get this done?' We've got to go back to that."
"There's whole lot of people that should pay attention to their work," Leahy added. "It has become too polarized. Social media has added to it. ... The idea that everything is yes or no — it doesn't work."
In the wide-ranging conversation, Leahy also spoke about Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the polarization of Congress, climate change, the Supreme Court nomination process and the nation's economic development needs. But he started at the beginning of his Senate career — 1974, when, as a 33-year-old Chittenden County State’s Attorney, he attempted to do something that no Vermont Democrat had ever done: win election to the Senate.
Leahy recalled that as a law student at Georgetown, he’d go up to the U.S. Capitol and sit in the gallery to watch the Senate proceedings. “It was fascinating," he said. “One hundred people debating issues that were fascinating to me.”
It made an impression, as Leahy jumped into the race as a two-term Chittenden County State's Attorney.
“When I first said I was going to run I assumed I’d be running against Senator [George] Aiken,” Leahy said. “He was elected the year I was born. Everybody pointed that out and said 'Kid, go serve in the legislature or city council or something.”
But Aiken retired to his Putney home rather than seek another term in the Senate. Instead of Aiken, Leahy faced Republican U.S. Rep. Richard Mallary and Bernie Sanders, then of the Liberty Union Party.
Leahy kept two headlines from that campaign. The first, five days before the election, read "Poll dooms Leahy."
"It was not an enjoyable weekend," he recalled.
But the headline the day after election day was also a keeper: "Leahy unexpectedly wins."
Asked about memorable efforts in Congress that benefitted Vermont, Leahy cited two: A bill that set federal standards for organic farmers, and his efforts to secure disaster relief for the state after it was devastated by Tropical Storm Irene.
The organic farm bill, he recalled, came from a visit he and his wife Marcelle made to a Windham County farmer, and a kitchen conversation over a piece of pie. It ran into resistance from the chair of the Senate Agriculture Committee, who thought it a "nothing" bill, Leahy recalled. But he kept at it, and eventually the measure won passage.
"And now this 'nothing' legislation is now a 55 to 60 billion dollar nationwide industry," Leahy said. "We see what it's done in Brattleboro and Windham County. I'm pretty proud of that."
That example also shows something Leahy is proud of — having crowdsourced good ideas from Vermonters of all political persuasions.
"I got more ideas from more people — Republicans and Democrats alike — from around the state," he said. "I've never doubted that some of my best ideas have come from Vermont."
Leahy is also proud of the way the state came together after Irene devastated homes, farms and infrastructure in 2011 — and the role he played in helping.
"The day after Irene was a beautiful day," he recalled. "I went in a helicopter with the governor [Peter Shumlin] and the adjutant general [of the Vermont National Guard]. We flew around Southern Vermont ... I was in tears [from] what I was seeing. A farmhouse on one side of the river formerly, now it's on the other side upside down. Bridges twisted like a child's toy."
Leahy, an avid amateur photographer, snapped away as he flew over the devastation. He called colleagues in the Senate, and the White House. And then he developed and printed those photos, and used them on the Senate floor to make the case for relief dollars for his home state.
"It wasn't just the money," Leahy said of the recovery. "People I'd never met before were pitching in, helping, working. We put our state back together. And I thought to myself, 'Man, I'm glad I'm here, that I could do that."
With climate change threatening more damaging storms such as Irene, Leahy said more can and should be done — before it's too late. It was one of the reasons he pursued legislation adding thousands of acres to the Green Mountain National Forest, he said.
"Describe a Vermonter, Republican or Democrat, you usually find someone who cares about the environment," Leahy said. "I wish to heck others did."