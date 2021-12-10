BENNINGTON — State Sen. Kesha Ram Hinsdale, who is considering a run for Congress, got a quick guided tour of Bennington on Friday.
Ram Hinsdale, D-Chittenden, is among three Democratic women who have declared or indicated their interest in succeeding U.S. Peter Welch in the U.S. House of Representatives. Lt. Gov. Molly Gray has entered the race, and State Senate President Pro Tempore Becca Balint is considering a run as well.
The first woman of color to serve in the Vermont Senate, Ram Hinsdale toured the Spring Center, took part in a conversation about housing at the Loose Cannon Cafe, and toured downtown with community development director Shannon Barsotti and Select Board chairwoman Jeannie Jenkins.