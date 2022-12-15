BENNINGTON – An increase in drug-related gun violence and exploitation has moved Vermont Sen. Dick Sears to propose legislation that would make juveniles charged with such offenses subject to proceedings in adult courtrooms.
The bill, which is still in draft form, would allow prosecutors to move cases against juveniles ages 14 to 21 to Superior Court – out of family court – on charges of human trafficking, drug trafficking, or carrying a dangerous weapon while committing a felony.
The bill also directs those crimes, if involving a dangerous or deadly weapon, be treated as a violent act for the purposes of determining bail. It also goes after landlords who "knowingly or recklessly" permit their property to be used for illegal drug operations or human trafficking.
The proposal, Sears and Sen. Brian Campion said in a visit to the Banner newsroom on Thursday, is not intended as “walking back” recent juvenile justice reforms – many of which Sears proposed and championed as chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee. Sears noted the bill allows prosecutors discretion in which cases are moved to Superior Court.
A rising incidence of drug-related incidents in Bennington and around the state led Sears, D-Bennington, to draft the bill. He noted that on Thursday morning, he heard about a Wednesday night incident in Bennington involving multiple gunshots fired.
“We will continue to work on reforms,” Sears said. “We're gonna continue to make sure that as much as possible, we deal with the biases in our criminal justice system that we know are there. None of that changes. But I think we have to look at where in Vermont law do we have holes that allow violent offenders to not be held accountable.”
Sears likened the current situation to the 2008 Michael Jacques child sexual abuse and murder case, in which the Legislature recognized that Vermont’s existing sex offender laws were insufficient.
“Looking at the prevalence of violence that we’re seeing, the laws need to be updated,” Sears said.
Sears said he has heard from law enforcement officials and legislators across the state who are seeing the same problems as Bennington: An increase in gang-related drug activity, much of it linking back to the Springfield, Mass. metro area and increasingly involving gun violence and using drugs to coerce Vermonters into providing weapons, a base of operations and/or sexual favors.
“We’re not going to arrest our way of this. These laws are going to help us to hold people accountable. But in the final analysis, we’ve got to reduce demand,” Sears said.
A $10 million grant program proposed as part of the bill would allow local communities to best determine how to prevent violence and reduce the demand for illegal drugs, Sears and Campion said.
And Sears continues to call for a treatment "hub" to be established in Bennington, saying it's "untenable" that area residents must travel as far away as Greenfield, Mass., for methadone treatments.
"We have some great programs like Turning Point, but we're lacking basic infrastructure," he said. "We need to look at ways to differentiate between those suffering from addiction and how we can help them deal with that addiction versus those profiting off the the addiction."
The bill would also penalize property owners who “knowingly or recklessly permit a dwelling, building or structure owned by or under the control of the person to be used for the purposes of illegally dispensing or selling a regulated drug.” It proposes a penalty of up to five years in prison and up to $100,000 in fines.
A number of firearms regulations are included in the draft legislation, most catching state statutes up to federal gun laws. One provision, criminalizing the purchase of guns for people not legally allowed to have them – also known as “straw purchasing” – is of particular concern to Sears, given evidence that people involved in the illegal drug trade here are getting weapons that way.
Another proposal in the bill would allow sharing juvenile case records and files with the National Instant Criminal Background Check System, to conduct background checks when persons younger than 21 buy a firearm. Under current Vermont law, the minimum purchase ages are 18 for rifles and 21 for handguns.
Sears expects there will be pushback on a provision that would prohibit the purchase of firearms by persons who are fugitives from justice, are the subject of final abuse and stalking orders, or charged with human trafficking, drug trafficking or committing a felony while in possession of a dangerous weapon.
Sears also expects other firearms proposals will be made in the coming legislative session. But he chose the changes he proposed because “these are more connected to the violent crime that we’re seeing in our communities. Clearly straw purchases have become big here in Bennington.”
Campion said the initiative overlaps with needs he hopes to address as chair of the Senate Education Committee dealing with school safety, mental health and outreach.
"The governor's office reached out to me yesterday. They want to talk next week about school safety issues," Campion said. "And of course, everything that Senator Sears is going to be doing in Judiciary overlaps with school safety, kids safety, domestic violence, all of that kind of work."
Firearms regulations in the bill, reflecting federal law, would also prohibit knowingly possessing a firearm “that has had the importer’s or manufacturer’s serial number removed, obliterated or altered.”
The American Civil Liberties Union of Vermont, in a prepared statement, said it was skeptical that new laws will address the deeper problems leading to addiction and violent crime.
“Everyone deserves to be safe in their communities, and data and experience show that creating new crimes and instituting harsher penalties doesn’t make people safer, said Falko Schilling, the group’s advocacy director. “We need to prioritize the solutions found in other parts of this bill and invest in proven interventions that get at the root causes of crime, such as affordable housing, access to mental health care, access to treatment for substance abuse, and other programs that help ensure people’s basic needs are met.”