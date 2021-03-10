BENNINGTON — A large-scale self-storage facility and office is planned for the long-dormant former Bennington drive-in parcel off Northside Drive.
The proposal, from Patriot Holdings, LLC, of Las Vegas, and property owners Karen Post and Diane Allard, received unanimous design and development plan approval after a Feb. 16 Bennington Development Review Board meeting. A 30-day appeal period is due to end next week.
According to the application and site drawings, the project will include seven metal storage buildings of varying lengths and an office area, encompassing a total of some 61,400 square feet of space.
There will be approximately 400 storage units, according to Tim Wilkins, an owner and project manager with Patriot Holdings.
Wilkins said this week that the entity that will purchase the land, develop the project and manage the facility is All Purpose Storage Bennington, LLC.
According to the All Purpose Storage website, the Keene, N.H.-based business “operates more than 24 self-storage facilities encompassing over 700,000 square feet throughout New England.”
All Purpose Storage has partnered with Patriot Holdings since 2018.
“We are purchasing the land and are shooting to close in the middle of April,” Wilkins said in an email. “If we receive all the required local and state approvals we plan on breaking ground in early summer (May to June).”
RUNOFF CONCERNS
Abutting property owners expressed concerns during the meeting about the project site as a potential source of stormwater runoff onto their properties and questioned whether the development in a flood hazard zone would increase the area’s risk of flood damage.
Jason Dolmetsch, president of MSK Engineering and Design, which prepared the application materials, said the project was designed to prevent those conditions and not otherwise alter the current flood zone conditions.
He said the design will meet local, state and federal flood zone control standards and stormwater runoff standards.
The design, which includes a basin area to capture runoff and ultimately direct any overflow along a swale area into nearby Furnace Brook, has a goal of adding no stormwater to surrounding properties.
Maintenance of the basin system and regular inspections by an engineering firm are required as part of the DRB approval, Dolmetsch said.
Lucinda Thomson, owner of Bennington Lanes at 219 Northside Drive, and her partner, George Schmidt, said they were especially concerned about the narrowness of the setback from the bowling facility’s building and parking lot.
Schmidt suggested adding a swale or similar indentation in the setback area to direct any runoff or flooding away from the bowling facility lot.
That was later added as a condition for permitting by the DRB.
Andrew Andrews and Chris Dussault expressed similar concerns about additional runoff and/or flooding onto their nearby commercial property on Route 7A.
Buildings on site plan drawings are shown as 30 feet wide and from 80 to more than 500 feet in length and arranged around the lot and the end of the entrance drive off Northside Drive.
The self-storage buildings will be ash gray with charcoal gray doors.
The former drive-in, which closed in the early 1980s, was on a 6.26 acre parcel at 221 Northside Drive, abutting the Bennington Lanes parcel and behind the American Legion Post 13 building, at 225 Northside Drive.
The land also abuts or is close to the rear of commercial parcels on Route 7A at the base of Harwood Hill.
The plan, which is posted on the town website, calls for the use of fill to raise the building floors a foot above the 100-year flood level. There also will be lighting at the site, water and sewer service to the office, and landscaping, including plantings and natural screening.
BORDERS RAIL
The former drive-in parcel is bordered along the eastern side by the Vermont Railways right-of-way.
The drive-in operated from 1949 until the early 1980s, according to the website cinematreasures.org, and it had space for 368 vehicles.
In April 1982, then-Zoning Administrator Stuart Hurd told the Banner that the original movie screen had been dismantled because it had become a structural hazard.
Over the years since, a number of development projects have been considered for the parcel but none made it to the construction stage.