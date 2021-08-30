BENNINGTON — A self-described white nationalist is facing his eighth criminal case in Bennington County, pleading not guilty Monday to a fresh charge of disorderly conduct as a hate crime.
Max Misch, of Bennington, is accused of getting into an argument with a woman in June after he reportedly used a racial slur against her Black son and another teen, according to court documents. He is charged with a misdemeanor, punishable by up to two years in jail and/or a $2,000 fine.
Misch, 38, remains free from jail on conditions while his multiple felony and misdemeanor charges are being litigated. His oldest case — on charges of illegally possessing rifle magazines — dates back to February 2019.
According to a Bennington Police statement in his newest case, a local woman reported that she got into an argument with Misch on June 5 after her 15-year-old son said Misch used a racial slur against him and a 17-year-old friend. The teens were not named in the affidavit because they are minors.
The 15-year-old reportedly told police that Misch said “white power” to them and that Black people didn’t belong here. The teen said also that Misch told the boys to come and fight him, according to an affidavit by Officer Amanda Knox.
Knox said a friend of the woman witnessed her arguing with Misch and heard Misch “saying all types of racist names,” as well as telling the woman to train her son on how to act.
Misch denied the allegations, telling the investigator that he was walking down Willowbrook Drive when the teens told him to get out of there and threatened him. He said the same teens had also verbally threatened him outside his home earlier this year.
At his arraignment in Bennington Superior criminal court on Monday, Judge Cortland Corsones allowed Misch remain free on several conditions. They include not having contact with the woman he had the argument and the two teenage boys.
Prosecutors initially wanted Misch to stay 300 feet away from the woman’s home, but the judge agreed to shorten the distance to 100 feet to allow Misch to visit family in the same neighborhood.
Misch already has a pending charge of disorderly conduct as a hate crime. He is accused of being involved in an altercation with a Black man and his girlfriend in Bennington last September.
This story will be updated.