BENNINGTON — The Select Board voted Monday night to dedicate up to $2 million in pandemic relief funding to stimulate redevelopment of the historic former Bennington High School into housing units and space for town programming.
After two hours of discussion and comment by board members, project planners and citizens — which followed a public information session last week on the proposal — the board voted unanimously Monday to proceed to the next step in the assessment process.
The grant funding was dedicated to the project, but board members stressed that an authorization to expend the funds won’t come until all costs and funding sources are known and approved by the Select Board.
STAFF RECOMMENDATION
Assistant Town Manager and Planning Director Daniel Monks outlined a town staff recommendation to the board that followed about six months of assessing the building, the funding sources available and obtaining cost estimates.
The staff worked on an assessment with an architect, several consultants and with Hale Resources, the private firm that will partner with the town to create more than 40 housing units. Monks said the staff received a charge from the board to identify grant, tax credit and other funding to complete the project without the need for taxpayer dollars.
TO REPORT BACK
Monks said staff will report back to the board within 120 days with a detailed plan, identifying the sources of grant or other funding and nailing down a cost estimate for the town’s portion of the project — involving about 30 percent of the 100,000-square-foot building on Main Street.
An early estimate pegged the town portion of the project at about $9 million, but further assessment of the project will seek to identify cost savings.
The town section of the building would have space for recreation, senior citizen and other town programming, along with space for the local Meals on Wheels program and possibly other nonprofit organizations.
The housing units, which will involve about 70,000 square feet of the building, will be funded by Hale Resources with the expected assistance of historic preservation tax credits and grants, which both the local developer and town officials say appear available to such a project.
Company owner Jon Hale, who said he had considered developing the school for housing several years ago, said having the town as a partner and $2 million in American Rescue Plan Act pandemic relief as seed funding would create the type of public-private project that more easily attracts multiple grants.
Monks said it is likely the town and Hale would attract millions in additional funding.
The housing portion of the project has preliminarily been estimated at $9 million to $10 million, according to Zak Hale.
At the request of Select Board members, Monks said he will report back with updates during the next 120 days, especially when major project aspects are confirmed.
In addition to assessing the costs and funding sources, the staff will next conclude a formal agreement with Hale Resources concerning the project, Monks said, and that will require an update for the board, which must approve it.
If a major funding or other project roadblock develops, he said, that also will be reported.