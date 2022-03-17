BENNINGTON — After reviewing a task force report on how to create a police oversight board — and receiving comments from town counsel and the public — a Select Board working group hopes to offer several revisions during a March 28 board meeting.
“Yes, the work group is pulling together information from the public comments, town counsel and Select Board feedback, as well as input from the Civil Rights Division of the Attorney General’s Office and the Bennington Police Department,” board Chairwoman Jeannie Jenkins said Thursday.
She, and board members Jeanne Conner and Bruce Lee-Clark have acted as a working group during the task force’s work in developing a format for a Police Department review board, as well as during police policy reviews and other aspects of an ongoing community policing initiative.
“Our plan is to have a draft next meeting that reflects the intention of the Select Board with regard to the [Community Police Advisory and Review Board],” Jenkins said. “That will need to be reviewed and refined at the meeting and also have town counsel’s further input.”
She added, “I am hopeful that we will be able to vote on the conceptual elements for the [policing panel] on the 28th.”
REVISIONS DISCUSSED
During the Select Board’s March 14 meeting, members discussed a number of revisions to the task force recommendations — sometimes in light of comments or questions offered from Town Counsel Merrill Bent.
The 12-page task force report and Bent’s comments can be found on the town website.
Town Manager Stuart Hurd said during the meeting that aspects of the task force recommendations that could have the policing panel involved in investigations or personnel issues regarding police officers would not be allowable under state law.
A citizen board reviews data related to the Police Department and reviews the decisions of the department based on complaints lodged against officers or the department, he said.
The Select Board, Hurd said, is authorized to review personnel issues and take actions, including issuing punishments, but the board can’t delegate that authority to a citizen panel, under state law.
Jenkins said during the meeting that those questions and others will be researched further by the working group, prior to March 28, and it will consult with the Attorney General’s Office, Bent and additional sources during that time.
QUESTIONS RAISED
The board and members of the public who spoke during the meeting also raised questions about other aspects of the task force report.
There was discussion about the number of members the policing panel should have and how long their terms should be, with the task force recommending five to seven members and terms of three to four years.
Conner said she wants to ensure that terms continue for a good length of time after review board members become trained.
Jenkins said she believes the time range for the required training would be three to six months, based on review committees established in other communities.
Support was voiced by some for two- to three-year terms, because of the time commitment that would be involved, and support was voiced for seven or more members on the review board.
Term limits also were discussed, with board members voicing opposition to such a restriction. It could be difficult to find enough members to serve, as has been the case on some other town boards or commissions, resident Jim Carroll said.
Clark Adams, a member of the citizen task force that developed the review board recommendations over a six-month period, said the intention of recommending term limits was partly to ensure turnover and allow more people to serve.
He said input from some residents expressed a concern the review board would be dominated by the same “cabal” of people who serve on other town boards.
Term limits, Adams said, was seen as a way to force skeptics of the review process “to put up [by serving on the board] or shut up.”
Task force member Lynn Mazza said another idea for term limits was to “get as many voices as we could” involved in the review board.
She added that a related consideration was to allow former board members to reapply for new terms if there was an unfilled vacancy.
QUESTION OF PAY
The question was raised of whether the review board members should be paid or work as volunteers. Board member Tom Haley said that would be difficult to justify, since most who serve on town boards are unpaid volunteers.
The task force recommended paying members at the rate for Select Board members.
Jenkins said she also wants to look into whether the review board should have a staff liaison, since other boards have that assistance.
The qualifications for allowing nonresidents to serve on the board were discussed. The task force recommended allowing people to serve if they have “a strong, longtime relationship” with the town.
Lee-Clark said he believes the Select Board should set a clear timetable for when the newly formed police review board makes decisions on meeting schedules, the training that will be required for members and other aspects.
The Select Board’s goal is to have the panel in place by May.
Jenkins said the working group will take the town and board comments under consideration prior to the next meeting.
“The time we all spent at the last Select Board meeting reviewing each section of the recommendations was particularly valuable,” Jenkins said. “The task force has provided us all with a good roadmap and important areas for focus.”
“This is really good work,” she said during the board meeting. “This is really rough and tough to do, but worthwhile and worth the effort.”