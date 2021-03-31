BENNINGTON — The Select Board has scheduled a meeting for Thursday, when it is expected to elect a new board chair and vice chair.
A litigation issue also is on the meeting agenda, to be discussed in executive session.
The meeting comes prior to the next regular meeting on April 12, when it was expected a board reorganization to replace Chairman Donald Campbell, who did not seek another term, would occur.
But the legal matter, details of which board members haven’t disclosed, spurred an earlier meeting.
“The pending litigation is driving the [meeting] schedule,” Town Manager Stuart Hurd said Tuesday in an email. “I can’t divulge any information.”
After the reorganization votes for chair and vice chair on Thursday, the board will enter the executive session.
One consideration is that the two newly elected board members, Tom Haley and Gary Corey, could be briefed in executive session at that time.
The incumbent board members are Vice Chairwoman Jeannie Jenkins, Jeanne Conner, Bruce Lee-Clark, Jim Carrol and Sarah Perrin.
Haley and Corey were chosen to fill two board openings in the March 2 election — to replace Campbell and to fill a vacancy created by the death of Bill Scully in July 2020.
As vice chair, Jenkins, who was first elected in 2016 and re-elected in 2019, is considered most likely to replace Campbell as chair.
The reorganization meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday as a videoconference and will also be shown on CAT-TV and through the CAT-TV Facebook page.
To participate in the meeting, use the webinar link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83282379280 or call into the meeting.
Dial:1-646 558 8656 and enter Webinar ID: 832 8237 9280 and follow the prompts.