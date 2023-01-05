BENNINGTON — The Select Board will dig in to the fiscal 2024 town budget Saturday in the first of up to three sessions with department heads and representatives of organizations seeking town funding.
The first budget work session is scheduled from 8 a.m. to noon at the Bennington Firehouse on River Street. A second Saturday morning meeting is set for Jan. 14, and a third, if needed, would be held on Jan. 21.
The board is expected to vote on a final version of the town budget at its Jan. 23 meeting, and that proposal will go to voters during the annual Town Meeting in March.
The public is invited to attend the budget work sessions, during which the $16 million spending plan submitted by Town Manager Stuart Hurd for the July 1, 2023 to June 30, 2024, budget year will be reviewed on a section-by-section basis.
The workshop meetings will be recorded by CAT-TV and will be available for viewing online by the following Monday -- and also scheduled afterward on Channel 1085, the local cable network’s government channel.
FIRST UP
The agenda for the meeting this Saturday includes a review of the highway fund budget; the general fund budget, except for the police and fire budgets; and requests from the Bennington Free Library, the McCullough Library and the Lake Paran Association.
The budget proposal submitted by Hurd following his review of requests from department heads is 8.31 percent higher than the current budget and was heavily impacted by inflationary pressures, he told the Select Board.
The manager’s spending plan, if approved as is by the Select Board, calls for a projected 8.29 percent hike in the tax rate, based on current grand list figures, Hurd said.
However, the next tax rate won’t be set until May or June, and he said town staff will be looking for additional budget savings and/or grant opportunities to reduce the rate.
A written presentation on the town manager’s proposed fiscal 2024 budget is posted on the town website.
Overall, the proposed budget for fiscal 2024 totals $16,084,940, up $1,234,160, or 8.31 percent from this budget year.
The amount projected to be raised by local taxpayers is shown at $13,757,440, up from $12,681,790 for the current year.
The funding requests from 18 local organizations, which are voted on separately on the annual town ballot, total $958,748, up from $920,980 for the current year.
Only three requests reflect an increase – the Bennington Rescue Squad, seeking $226,875, up from $206,250 this year; Bennington Free Library, requesting $512,940, up from $498,000 this year; and the McCullough Library request for $45,000, up from $42,500 for the current year.