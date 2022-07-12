BENNINGTON — The Select Board on Monday unanimously approved a town tax rate increase of just under 6.5 cents per $100 of property valuation, which is 5.07 percent above the current rate.
The proposal was approved as recommended by Town Manager Stuart Hurd, as were the manager’s proposed new rates for water and sewer customers -- up 5 percent and 10.5 percent respectively.
The total town rate approved last year was $1.2705 per $100 valuation, compared to the $1.3349 per $100 valuation which will fund the fiscal 2023 town budget.
The new rate is up by $0.0644 per $100, Hurd said, which means an increase on bills of just over $64 on property valued at $100,000.
The total amount to be raised by local taxes is $12,681,790, compared to the $12,148,279 approved last year.
“Given the inflationary impact on all products, I believe our 5 percent increase is well within reason,” the manager said in his recommendation to the Select Board Monday. “Current inflation is 8.6 percent.”
WATER-SEWER
New water and sewer rates for those on the town systems also were approved by the Select Board.
Water system customer rates will rise for flat-rate payers from $145.95 on quarterly bills to $153.25, while the meter surcharge rate will rise from $87.73 to $92.12, both up by 5 percent.
Sewer system user bills will rise for flat-rate payers from $130.89 to $144.63 per quarter, while the meter surcharge will rise from $81.34 to $89.88, both up 10.5 percent.
“We have worked hard to keep the increases this low with inflation at 8.6 percent,” Hurd said during a June meeting to discuss the water and sewer budgets.
“Also, we had set a straight line increase in the Sewer Fund of 10.5 percent four years ago to prepare for the bond payments and depreciation relating to the [wastewater treatment plant] upgrade project,” Hurd added.
Voters had approved a $9.85 million bond for a major waste plant upgrade in 2017.