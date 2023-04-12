BENNINGTON — The Select Board has approved raises for Bennington Police Department officers that reflect recent inflation figures and a goal of recruiting and retaining personnel in an era when “poaching” by other agencies is a common concern.
Town Manager Stuart Hurd received board approval this week for a 5.3 percent increase. That will take effect on July 1 and is in addition to a 3 percent hike due as part of the current police contract — for a total raise of 8.53 percent.
Hurd said funding to cover the increases was included in the fiscal 2024 town budget when it was prepared by staff and the Select Board for submission to Town Meeting voters in March. The spending plan covers the next fiscal year, beginning in July.
CONTRACT EXTENDED
The police contract also has been extended through June 2026, Hurd said, and for the life of the contract there is an agreement designed to stabilize rate increases by linking them to a national consumer price index for urban areas.
The rate of annual increases will be 5 percent in the contract or the inflation rate if that is higher.
Hurd said the raises are in line with those approved for Department of Public Works employees.
‘POACHING’ ISSUE
Hurd said the raises also are deemed necessary to help make the BPD competitive in recruiting new officers while the department, like most in the state and beyond, is having difficulty filling vacancies.
“We need to recognize that police departments across the state are anxious to find employees, and that poaching is somewhat common now,” he said.
The board unanimously approved the raises.
CHIEF RESPONDS
Reached on Wednesday, BPD Chief Paul Doucette said in an email, “As law enforcement agencies in Vermont continue to struggle with recruiting and retaining law enforcement officers and communications specialists, a wage increase for members of the Bennington Police Department is necessary. Law enforcement agencies across Vermont are increasing salaries, and the town of Bennington must remain competitive if we are going to recruit and retain officers and communication specialists requiring performance at a high standard.”
He added, “The agreement reached with the Select Board and town manager is just one step in making sure the department is able to have the proper personnel in place in order to provide a high level of service to the Bennington community. We must focus on the needs of the community, based on the current crime trends, and ensure we are hiring, training and retaining staff for open positions. We also want to make sure the people we recruit are willing to be part of our community policing programs.”
In a Banner interview in early March, Doucette described some of the obstacles the BPD and other law enforcement agencies are having filling vacancies. He said the BPD had hired two recruits but still sought to hire six more.
More information about openings within the department is available on the town website.