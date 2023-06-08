BENNINGTON — The Bennington Select Board meeting on Monday will address the significant and far-reaching issue of what to do with the dozens of local households being evicted from hotels as the three-year, COVID-era motel voucher programs wind down.
“I think everyone was aware that at some point the motel voucher program as it has existed during the pandemic was going to end because the federal funds would end,” said Select Board Chair Jeanne Jenkins.
The federal government, as part of its COVID-19 response, funded the motel voucher program that allowed unhoused families and individuals to stay in local motels during the worst of the pandemic for the past three years. In March 2023, those federal dollars officially ended. Vermont used part of its allotted ARPA funds to continue the program for three additional months, but those funds dried up as well, and eviction notices began appearing on motel doors starting at the end of May.
The program to end the vouchers will take place in three waves. The first one has already happened. Households placed in motels as part of the adverse weather program were asked to vacate starting June 1. The second wave affecting several dozen households, including families with children and disabled individuals, is set to begin July 1. The third and final wave takes place on August 1. All motel vouchers under the old program will no longer exist by fall.
The problem, according to town officials, homeless advocates, and those affected, is the speed of the program’s end and, specifically for the town of Bennington, what to do with the families and individuals who will effectively be on the streets with few options for shelter or housing.
“This has created a crisis, not only for Bennington but for communities across the state and those living in motels that are going to have to leave these motels,” Jenkins said. “It's not completely unexpected. I think it's human nature that a crisis brings people together in a way that a crisis down the road does not do. We're seeing a lot of serious thinking and collaboration happening right now.”
Jenkins sees three entities at this point that share responsibility for how Bennington moves forward: the town; state and local health and social service organizations, and schools that provide the services that people rely on; and the Legislature and Governor's office.
“They each have a unique role in getting through this,” Jenkins said, but they also overlap, and collaboration can happen among those three. "Our intention on Monday is to bring everyone together so that we can talk about where we are and our possible overlaps, and figure out how we best serve these individuals exiting the motels.”
Jenkins plans to emphasize the long-term goal of permanent housing, building both the social and physical infrastructure needed to best serve individuals and families. Putting in new housing takes time. According to Jenkins, the goal is not to have transitional housing but permanent housing. Some ideas that might be floated Monday are state grants to communities to fund things like additional motel vouchers, tiny house or pallet houses, transitional housing, and additional funding to ensure that impacted families are connected to services.
“In the meantime, I want that individual family to be connected to the range of services that will be helpful to them,” Jenkins said. “Before leaving the motel, I want them to have the next steps as to how or whether they have temporary housing with family, or whether they need to go to a shelter, or move into apartments that are available in organizations that are already providing housing.
“I think what you're going to see on Monday from the town's perspective is a legislative and community organization ask,” Jenkins said. "We'll put forth a proposal. We do need some additional help from the state. Some of that would be funding to help communities like Bennington that are struggling to help either in transitional housing or permanent housing. I'm hoping that the Legislature will entertain increasing funding to do more work in Bennington County.”
Jenkins thinks Bennington is a community that has always felt an obligation to help those who are in need.
Chloe Viner-Collins, director of the Bennington Coalition of the Homeless, thinks there will be a severe public health crisis due to the voucher program’s end. She plans to attend Monday’s meeting and hopes to discuss what she sees and talk about critical short-term fixes municipalities can and have already implemented in response, like handing out camping supplies to people experiencing homelessness.
So far, Bennington officials have resisted allowing individuals or families to camp in town. Viner Collins feels that is a mistake that will affect both the town and the homeless individuals.
Asked about the camping option, Jenkins said, "There are individuals and groups pursuing things that make sense from their perspective. The town has always felt that we want people to be safe. We want people to be housed, and we want them to be receiving services. So, one proposal is to look at whether camping areas have running water, electricity, and sanitation, would have ways to get rid of garbage, and would be able to be connected to services. I think the town is not interested in having individuals temporarily housed in places that are not going to be safe.”
One of the speakers Monday will be Bennington’s House representative, Dane Whitman.
“Basically, I'm hoping to give an update,” Whitman said, “how we got here to where we are today. I'm planning to review the available federal money, starting with the Cares Act in March of 2020. There was a lot of FEMA dollars available. That allowed us to fully fund the hotel motel vouchers. That is obviously gone now. “
Whitman said Vermont has allocated federal American Rescue funds to long-term, permanent housing, about $100 million, funding things like community agencies buying a motel and converting it into a shelter. In Bennington County, those funds helped the Pleasant Street Coalition for the Homeless renovate various housing units. Those apartments are funded through the Vermont Housing and Conservation Board.
“It’s important for people to know that community agencies in Bennington are accessing funds that the state of Vermont appropriated for the long-term eradication of homelessness.”
For short-term solutions, Whitman said towns can apply now for flexible housing opportunity program funds. “We've also reset the clock for folks currently in the motel program," he added. "We invested a lot of funds into expanding our winter adverse weather conditions program, prioritizing the hotel-motel voucher program being available during the winter months. We recognize that it's one of the higher-risk times for people to be without shelter. It used to be that people would need to check the weather every night, to see if it whether or not it falls into that threshold of being cold enough for adverse weather. The Human Services agency will be developing policies on how to extend that out for an extended time.”
Whitman said starting on July 1, the motel voucher program will go back to how it was before the pandemic.
“We always had a hotel motel voucher program, but there were time limits on the amount of time you could spend there. So that means that people experiencing homelessness, say those with children, will be eligible for a certain number of days. People with a disability will be eligible for a certain amount of days if they are homeless. That was appropriated by the state through the general fund. Now, going forward, after the pandemic, we are strengthening this program. We are investing more funds into it than we were before.”
“I think it's (important) for us as a community to step up, help our neighbors, make sure that they're safe, and make sure that they're supported,” Whitman said. "That's our job. We don't want it to be a crime to be homeless. We don't want to marginalize people who are going through a really unfortunate experience right now.”
Jenkins concurred.
“No one should need to worry about having a place to live,” Jenkins said. “It’s incumbent on all of us to really think about how we help families through this crisis and not have this be an ongoing concern over the next number of years. This is our opportunity to think about how we do this right. And we owe it to the families impacted to do so.”
Monday’s Bennington Select Board meeting will begin at 6 p.m. at the Bennington Firehouse.