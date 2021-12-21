BENNINGTON — In the decade since groups of Bennington residents working with the Vermont Council of Rural Development developed a list of projects and goals to improve the town, the Select Board and town officials say Bennington has made real progress in meeting its targets.
“I think these photos illustrate how far we’ve come in 10 years,” Community Development Director Shannon Barsotti told the Board this week, referring to one of the prime objectives — improving the Recreation Center and creating a community center.
Other broad goals identified in 2012 and tackled by the citizen task force groups included addressing poverty and related issues, such as food insecurity and a need for more affordable housing; providing health and dental care services for residents struggling financially; and expanding child care, educational and other services for children and families.
After reviewing more of the town goals stemming from Bennington’s 2012 Community Visit initiative, the Select Board expressed surprise at the extent of the changes. This was the second update town staff provided the Board on progress on the various goals.
COMMUNITY CENTER
The goal of improving the Bennington Recreation Center and creating a community center in town helped spur very visible changes. That included renovation work and an addition to the Rec Center building on Gage Street to include the local Head Start program overseen by United Counseling Service.
The facility, which first opened during the early 1970s, has since been renamed the Bennington Community Center.
Funding for the $3.5 million, 13,500-square-foot addition and renovation work was obtained through grants received by the United Counseling Services/Head Start program, in partnership with the town, which provided the land.
Programming for the Rec Center also has undergone significant change. That now is managed by the Berkshire Family YMCA through a contract with the town.
A goal of the 2012 community visit initiative was to improve and expand programming for youth, which has occurred under YMCA management, board members said.
There is a greater range and diversity of youth programming through the “Y Without Walls” concept the YMCA follows, Barsotti said, leading to an expansion of summer camps and other activities on the Rec Center grounds and at town parks, and offering programs at the former Bennington High School building on Main Street and the Bennington Sports Center in the former Catamount School.
“Infrastructure improvements over the past few years are really dramatic,” she said of the Community Center, following the addition and renovation project, completed in 2020.
Changes included a new main entrance and lobby area and an elevator.
POVERTY, HOUSING
Among signs of progress also cited were collaborative anti-poverty initiatives to expand health and dental care, provide food security for all area residents, and expand affordable housing and generally improve the quality of life in Bennington.
Barsotti referred to the 24-unit Monument View mixed-income housing project that was completed in 2019 by Shires Housing on a South Street site; a renovated 11-unit building now completed at 219 Pleasant St., with six affordable units, that was a public-private collaboration; and an on-going project by Shires Housing and the Bennington Coalition for the Homeless to renovate the building at 219 Pleasant St. for transitional housing for homeless people and office space.
The Coalition for the Homeless, PAVE (Project Against Violence Encounters), the Continuum of Care network, Mission City Church, Turning Point and other partners also have worked on the 2012 goal of providing “safe, sober housing,” Barsotti said.
She said one of two grant applications to provide recovery housing for people dealing with addiction has won approval, intended to create a housing at a Gage Street site with programs managed by the Turning Point Center.
MANY GROUPS
Also lauded was the work of multiple local organizations, like the Greater Bennington Interfaith Community Services, the Oral Health Coalition, the Bennington Free Clinic, the Kitchen Cupboard food pantry, the local emergency fuel fund, and the Empty Bowls funding initiative in cooperation with Bennington College students.
Barsotti said the college also received a Mellon Foundation grant to address food insecurity in Bennington through the Center for the Advancement of Public Action.
That funding has led to multiple projects, she said, including mini-grants to benefit food services in the area, and projects to benefit GBICS and other organizations.
Dealing with poverty and related issues is “still a struggle today,” Barsotti said, “and I think that COVID has exacerbated people’s vulnerabilities.”
Cyndi Thomayer of the Sunrise Family Resource Center and Betsy Rathbun-Gunn of UCS also spoke about the multiple services they have been providing, often in collaboration with other community groups and organizations.
“I think Bennington County is particularly good at working together and not duplicating services,” said Select Board Chairwoman Jeannie Jenkins.
Bruce Lee-Clark said of issues involving poverty, “I would say of the four topics that we have talked about over the past two meetings, this is the one that troubles me the most. It’s the one that is the hardest to get at, and it is one that I think needs substantially more work.”
Jeanne Conner noted that some of the organizations that are collaborating today “didn’t even exist 10 years ago, and that to me is startling.”
Conner said it’s important to recognize that “this work doesn’t happen without people.”
“I find it very encouraging,” she said of the board’s two-meeting look back at the 2012 Community Visit initiatives.