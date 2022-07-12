BENNINGTON — A house on Spring Street in Bennington that is littered with debris, creating concerns it's a health hazard and bringing down nearby property values, will now fall under an emergency health order by the town.
The Select Board discussed the property at its meeting on Monday evening, noting that the porch and yard at 105-107 Spring Street is riddled with trash and debris. Paul Dansereau, the Director of Facilities for the town, urged the board to affirm the emergency health order because the property is creating a health hazard and could pose a public risk.
The current owner of the property is Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB. Dansereau was informed prior to the meeting that the Society began the cleaning process and some trash has been removed. Still, he said there was a “significant amount” left.
Prior to this health order, the town had filed a motion linked to zoning violations with the state Environmental Court. That motion and Monday night's emergency health order are two separate processes. The health order was put into effect because the court motion was delayed and the timeline was unclear.
Assistant Town Manager and Zoning Administrator Dan Monks gave the board a brief rundown of the process involved in filing a court motion. He said the first step is to issue a notice of violation, giving the owners at least a week to fix the problem. If the issue persists, the case will be taken to either Superior Court or Environmental Court, depending on the circumstances.
Then, Monks said, it takes months to get a hearing, where the court will “often issue less than satisfactory relief.”
“For a process to take less than six months would be one of the speediest processes we’ve ever seen," he said.
Even then, Monks said the town rarely recovers any money spent on attorney fees, and the owner gets a long period of time to resolve the issue.
Wilmington Savings Fund is represented by attorney Adam Avallone, from Bendett & McHugh, P.C. Attorneys at Law. Avallone, who attended the board meeting, said, "I’m not here to disagree with anything (Dansereau) has notified you of.”
He said his client is willing to take on the responsibility of cleaning the property “to get it in a state of good use and approved by the town.”
Although he said no one is currently living on the property, Avallone argued that “we can’t just go in blindly,” and that his client will be sued if someone claims residency after Wilmington Savings Fund attempts to reclaim the property.
“We all know that we’re gonna get sued, but that’s not the problem," said board member Bruce Lee-Clark, who is also a lawyer. He said the problem is the condition of the property.
Another board member, Jim Carroll, voiced concern about the proximity to other properties. He said the debris “created a hazard” and is impacting property values.
What happens now?
Dansereau said there is a clean up agency that could be used as soon as next Monday or Tuesday, depending on logistics, once the emergency health order is in place. Until then, the Environmental Court can issue a $15 fine every day until the property is properly managed, and a repayment of about $1,700 for attorney fees.
In the future Environmental Court judgment, there will be stipulations regarding the care of the residence that will stay with the property, regardless of who owns it.