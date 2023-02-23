BENNINGTON — Town officials acknowledge that the next municipal budget is an atypical one, but they’re asking voters to fund an 8.65 percent increase to bolster local government services through a period of extraordinary inflation.
Voters will be asked during the annual town meeting to approve a $16,135,310 spending plan for July 1 through June 30, 2024, which is up from the $14,850,780 budget OK’d last March.
The annual ballot also includes a race for Select Board, with two seats open this year and six candidates running. They are Asher Edelson, Sarah Perrin, Jack Rossiter-Munley, Donald Washum, Nancy White and Edward Woods. Visit benningtonbanner.com to find stories on the candidates and a recent candidate forum.
INCREASES
In describing the proposed budget, Town Manager Stuart Hurd noted that the increase is approximately at the rate of inflation earlier this year and higher than the more typical 3 to 5 percent budget increase year over year.
Hurd said the tax rate hike required to support the next budget is projected at 8.67 percent, based on current grand list figures, which could change.
The manager also advocated continuing to look at the budget picture — as well as available grants and other funding — that might lower the tax impact before the 2023 rate is set in May or June.
Complete town annual report and budget information, including comparisons with prior years, can be found on the town website under the "Government" pulldown tab.
The budget and separate organization funding requests will be voted on during the annual election, March 7.
The annual town floor meeting will be held at the Bennington Fire Facility on March 6 at 7 p.m., or immediately following the Southwest Vermont Regional Technical School District’s floor meeting.
HIGHWAY COSTS
The town highway fund budget is proposed at $4.85 million, up from $4.34 million last year, reflecting an 11.93 percent increase in spending in that segment of the overall budget.
Inflation, driven largely by the pandemic and supply line dislocations, was especially noticeable in the soaring cost of supplies and equipment — as well as the cost of hiring contractors for street paving and other projects, officials said.
Hurd has said, for instance, that the cost of paving streets has increased 70 percent over the past two years, and the fiscal 2024 budget calls for paving just 2.2 miles of road, compared to recent years in which 10 miles or more were paved.
BOND REQUEST
The manager and Select Board also are proposing that the town take a $5.8 million bond to largely complete a series of needed upgrades to the water system to address low-pressure issues in some sections of town.
Hurd said the upgrades, which are necessary to meet the required standards in the water system’s state operating license, have been undertaken in stages, with the town spending about $400,000 a year and doing the work on a piecemeal basis.
With the bond, the annual cost will fall to $259,000 per year and the work done quickly to avoid future increases, he said. The bond will be in the form of a low-interest state Drinking Water State Revolving Fund loan.
AGENCY REQUESTS
The total requested in individual warning items for local organizations and other nonprofits is $958,748 in the proposed budget, up from $920,980 last year.
The organizations requesting an increase were the Bennington Free Library, seeking $512,940, up from $498,000, and the Bennington Rescue Squad, seeking $226,875, up from $206,250.