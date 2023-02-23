Bennington, VT (05201)

Today

Rain showers early then a few snow showers overnight. Areas of freezing rain possible. Low 27F. SSE winds shifting to W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 50%..

Tonight

Rain showers early then a few snow showers overnight. Areas of freezing rain possible. Low 27F. SSE winds shifting to W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 50%.