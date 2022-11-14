BENNINGTON – The Select Board on Monday recognized the Mount Anthony Union High School football team for winning its first state championship since 1994.
Board member Jim Carroll lauded Coach Chad Gordon, the players, their parents and the strong community support shown the team – including a rousing welcome home Saturday from the game in Rutland, where MAU defeated Bellows Falls 24 to 17.
Carroll said he remembered playing on the football team as a student at MAU that went to the finals but lost that game. Nevertheless, residents and siren-blaring, honking emergency vehicles welcomed them back to Bennington, he said.
The welcome Saturday included an extended procession of fire trucks, police and emergency vehicles that wove around the downtown area several times to the cheers of residents and visitors.
“One person who deserves special recognition is Coach Chad Gordon, a former Select Board member, who year after year has had his team rise in the ranks and this year he reached the pinnacle,” Carroll said.
And recognition, he said, should extend to the coaching staff and the players and to the parents and entire community.
With team members and coaches gathered around during the meeting, Gordon said, “As you know success doesn’t happen overnight. It takes hard work day in and day out.”
He said he knew when this group were freshmen that they were special, and that was one of the reasons he declined to run for another board term at that time.
“They demanded that effort from me; they wanted to put the work in,” Gordon said of the players, “and the honor, the success that we have had this season is due to the hard work they’ve put in.”
He added, “The support the town showed the other day was overwhelming; it brought me to tears on the bus. The number of people that came out, the business owners, the customers coming out of shops; people stopping and waving; it was just phenomenal.”