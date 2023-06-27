BENNINGTON — Coming off the June 1 eviction of 66 unhoused residents who had been living in nearby motels, the Bennington Select Board on Monday voted to earmark $50,000 from the town’s revolving loan fund to tackle the homeless “crisis.”
The state postponed until next April plans to evict more homeless residents from motels through the voucher program. But, said Chloe Viner Collins, director of the Bennington Coalition of the Homeless, “Everyone agrees that we can’t take our eye off the prize. We have to continue to work as though it is a crisis because it is a crisis.”
Lawmakers and Gov. Phil Scott earlier this month approved a plan to keep roughly 2,000 homeless Vermonters currently in motels until next April unless officials can place them in a more permanent housing situation. Certain requirements apply — some of them problematic for unhoused Vermonters, Viner-Collins said. That action came after federal funding ended on the motel voucher program, with the eviction of the first group of unhoused residents on June 1.
Prior to the updated plan, two more eviction deadlines had been scheduled to start Saturday, with several dozen households, including children and the disabled, facing evictions and the possibility of winding up on the street.
“We at least have some time to work together to come up with a plan,” Viner Collins said of the eviction delay.
The Select Board discussed the situation at previous meetings — prior to the compromise deal delaying evictions — and considered using the $50,000 to extend the voucher program locally. But that became unnecessary with legislative action.
Instead, town staff and advocate organizations will now create one or more proposals for using the money, then present the proposal/s to the Board for consideration at some point prior to April 2024.
Viner Collins said it’s impossible to know how many people are unhoused in the region. But she said anecdotally it’s clear there has been “an uptick in campers” since the first round of evictions.
She also noted that even housing people in motels isn’t ideal, with the isolation and lack of services leading to increased issues with addiction and mental health problems, prompting some to return home to abusive situations, and more.
“How do you really make sure those case services are imbedded on-site?” she rhetorically asked the Board.
Viner Collins agreed with the Board that the legislative delay on evictions was critical. Had they failed to act in Montpelier, she said, "It would have been a public health crisis."