BENNINGTON -- The Bennington Select Board will meet Monday at 6 p.m. at the Bennington Fire Facility at 130 River St.
Public comment is up first on the agenda. Anyone wishing to speak (three minute maximum) can sign up when they arrive for the meeting.
There are two items on Monday’s agenda that the Select Board would like to bring to residents' attention. Check the agenda for other items of interest.
ARPA Update: Town staff will provide an update on the priority projects that Bennington has identified for funding through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). Information on the process, projects, and funding amounts can be found at https://benningtonvt.org/arpa-priorities/.
Morgan Spring Public Access: Questions of whether and how the public could have access to groundwater at the Morgan Springs access point has been debated for close to a decade. With the move to a new filling station for water trucks, the question is again active. The intention is to begin a process to look at questions, including health and safety, liability, fairness to ratepayers, and logistics. Please bring questions to be added to a list for further research.
The full agenda and packet can be accessed in paper form at the Bennington Free Library and online at https://benningtonvt.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/07/SB-Packet-072522p.pdf.
The Bennington Select Board meets the second and fourth Mondays of the month at 6 p.m. To request an accommodation or for inquiries about accessibility, please contact Paul Dansereau at pdansereau@benningtonvt.org or call 802-447-9715. CAT-TV generally is able to provide live coverage of the meetings.