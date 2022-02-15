BENNINGTON — An incumbent Mount Anthony Union District Board member, who faced harsh criticism in 2020 over his comments on Facebook about racial issues, faces a challenge in the March 1 election.
Edward Letourneau is challenged by Chaila Sekora, who has for the past five years served on local elementary school boards and as a representative to the Southwest Vermont Supervisory Union Board.
The positions are elected by voters throughout the regional district, but the two Bennington residents are running for the MAU board seat from Bennington.
“I am running for the MAU board because I can bring a focus on equity and work hard to make sure all students/staff feel respected and are treated with dignity,” Sekora said. “I will also bring a collaborative voice that will make well-informed, fiscally responsible decisions while understanding the importance of investing in our school’s future and the long-term benefits that can bring to our community.”
Sekora, 45, said her priorities include “providing an open-minded and level-headed voice to the School Board,” and “working hard through discussion and collaboration with board members, staff and constituents to find solutions to the problems that arise in our schools and communities each year.”
She also would work to “ensure that equity and inclusion are at the forefront of all our programs, systems and processes; ensuring that every member of the MAU community be treated with respect and acceptance regardless of race, ethnicity, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity and ability.”
It is important, Sekora said, “to start with creating systems and processes within the schools that support these ideals and reforming those that do not.”
NO RESPONSE
Letourneau, who was elected to his third MAU board term in 2019, did not return phone calls and an email seeking broad comment on election issues.
A number of public officials and numerous residents called on Letourneau to resign in 2020 over Facebook comments regarding race and the education of students.
MAU Board Chairman Timothy Holbrook said in October 2020 that, after reading some of Letourneau’s comments, he concluded “there was no question of my requesting he resign.”
Holbrook termed the comments on several Facebook threads “outrageous” and “certainly detrimental to anything the board does.”
The comments touched off condemnation from other Facebook commenters at the time, many of whom called upon Letourneau to resign or be removed from the MAU board.
CONSTITUTION CITED
In response, Letourneau insisted he was exercising his right of free speech and speaking as an individual, not a member of the School Board.
He said he stood “by the rights provided in the First Amendment. They are not lost or become silenced because someone chooses to serve on a board.”
Among the controversial comments were statements about Black Lives Matter.
Letourneau posted, “I do not approve of BLM. The riots, looting and burning they are involved in is not normal behavior. Some think it’s a terrorist organization, and it may well be. I do understand the mindset and complaint of BLM; but I also understand that if you are not breaking the law, the chances of contact with the police are nil. It’s how the world works, and they failed to understand it.”
NO RECALL OPTION
Another posted comment under Letourneau’s name and Facebook photo defended slaveholders among the nation’s founders: “If you studied the actual history you would find they inherited slaves, could not free them under law, and gave them a better life then would have had if free. Facts matter dumbass. Find them.”
He also commented in another post, “We should have a protest over the abundance of stupid kids coming out of schools.”
The MAU board looked into whether Letourneau could be legally removed but found the school district does not have a recall provision for elected officials. They found that would require a district charter change, requiring a lengthy process and approval by all the member district towns and a review by the Legislature to enact such a provision.
Letourneau also was asked to resign from his seat on the Southwest Vermont Regional Technical School District Board, where he had served since 2005, but he remained on the board until being defeated for reelection in March 2021.
SPINELLI FIELD
Sekora said her other priorities include discussions and exploration into Spinelli Field/athletic facility improvements.
“An investment in our school system is an investment in our community,” she said. “These investments will not only provide a usable and safe environment for our student athletes, band and theater program, they will build school/community pride and bring additional revenue to our community through the leasing of the facility for regional sport programs and events.”
Sekora is married and the mother of two daughters.
She received a bachelor of science in business administration from the State University of New York at Buffalo, and a master’s degree in business administration in management and leadership from the Dowling College.
Sekora was elected to the Bennington School District Board in 2017 and served until the formation of the consolidated elementary board, the Southwest Vermont Union Elementary School District. She was elected to that board in 2019 and reelected for a three-year term in 2020.