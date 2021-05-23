NORTH BENNINGTON — After more than a month of shows, the newest Bennington’s Got Talent winner was revealed to the world on Sunday night.
Mount Anthony Union High School freshman Nikolas Segura was chosen for his performance of Queen’s “Good Old-Fashioned Lover Boy.” Segura’s video was eight in one, showing him singing and playing all of the parts to the song.
Segura won $1,000 for his winning performance and some tickets to performances at the Bennington Performing Arts Center.
The other finalists were Abigale Hunter (dance routine), Every Enemy Alive (band) and Carson Gordon (singer).
Segura has been singing, acting, and dancing for about seven years and plays piano, trombone, electric bass guitar, guitar and percussion. He has performed in musicals including Shrek, Les Miserables, Mary Poppins and Beauty and the Beast and danced in the Albany Berkshire Ballet’s production of The Nutcracker.
In 2016, Segura was cast in the title role of Oliver for Mount Anthony’s production of the show. He is a member of the Chamber Singers, jazz band and drama club at MAUHS.
The judges were Chris Oldham, the director of the Park-McCullough House, Greg Van Houten of GVH Studio and Alexina Jones, the director of advancement at the Bennington Museum.
The event was sponsored by Coggins Auto (Ford, Honda and Toyota), Casella Waste Management and the Bennington Performing Arts Center, the home of the Oldcastle Theater.
CAT-TV helped to put together the event, and everyone involved with Bennington’s Got Talent, wants to thank them for their support.
The video for the final event is on the Bennington Banner’s Facebook page.