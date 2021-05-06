BENNINGTON — The children provided the artistic renditions of colorful flowers, and their hopes and dreams. The grown-ups had tape, businesses willing to share their storefront windows, and enough elbow grease — and tape — to put up 500 drawings in downtown Bennington.
The occasion Thursday afternoon was the “Seeds of Hope” project, in which Bennington and Shaftsbury elementary school students created drawings and messages expressing their hopes for a post-pandemic world.
Visitors to the Bennington Free Library, and students and teachers from Monument, Bennington, Shaftsbury and Woodford Elementary Schools as well as Grace Christian School, the Southshire School, and the Village School of North Bennington participated.
“While adults are more often able to verbalize their feelings during a traumatic event such as the pandemic, for children, it can be more difficult to find the right words,” said Luca, a community member who teamed up with Kaye Shaddock and Eileen Druckenmiller, both art therapists, on the project.
“Seeds of Hope gives area children a chance to examine and express their emotions and share their hopes for the future,” Luca said. “We hope their beautiful flowers encourage others to create their own dreams for the days ahead.”
Given a template to draw on, the prompt “I am hopeful for ...” and freedom to express themselves, the children chose a wide array of drawings and messages — some funny, some touching.
“One kid said they were hopeful for dessert,” Shaddock said.
And then there was Addie Newbold, who drew a bouquet of flowers and wrote: “The world is like a big bouquet, each person is a unique flower and the ribbon signifies that if we come together we can make a beautiful thing.”
Sixteen businesses in downtown Bennington donated their window space to the project, Luca said.
John Shanahan, executive director of the Better Bennington Corporation, said the group’s downtown members were excited about participating.
“As the artwork is being collected at the BBC Downtown Visitor Center we are watching dozens of colorful and creative submissions that will soon be filling windows and entrances all throughout downtown,” Shanahan said in a news release. “It’s going to be a great activity for everyone to safely enjoy at their leisure.”