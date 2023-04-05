MONTPELIER — Vermont Secretary of State Sarah Copeland Hanzas has hired Kevin Rushing to be the Office of Professional Regulation’s (OPR) new director.
Rushing served in the federal government for 38 years, at both the U.S. Agency for International Development and U.S. Department of State. He was in high-level management positions that oversaw the United States’ national security and diplomatic interests, economic and social development programs, humanitarian efforts, and disaster assistance in developing countries. He also trained as a veterinarian, is a former deputy sheriff, and has most recently supervised a security team at Rutland Regional Medical Center.
“Kevin has extensive leadership and organizational knowledge, and we are confident that he will be a strong leader within the Secretary of State’s Office," Copeland Hanzas said in a release.
“They do important work here at OPR and it’s obvious they have a great team,” said Rushing. “I will enjoy learning all about it and love the fact that I can give back to Vermont.”
The Vermont Office of Professional Regulation is the largest division within the Secretary of State’s office and provides public protection by regulating 51 professions with approximately 85,000 licensees. For more information about the regulation of licensed professionals, contact the Secretary of State’s Office of Professional Regulation at 828-1505 or on the web at www.sos.vermont.gov.