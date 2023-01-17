MONTPELIER — Secretary of State Sarah Copeland Hanzas announced that she is creating a new position within her office: education and civic engagement coordinator.
Copeland Hanzas acknowledged former Secretary of State Jim Condos’s hard work to protect and preserve the integrity, transparency and accessibility of Vermont elections. She said she wants to build on that effort and move to a new phase of engagement with Vermonters of all ages.
“We need to recognize that sometimes people don’t vote, because they don’t know how to vote, or they don’t know the candidates, or they are skeptical about whether their vote will make a difference,” said Copeland Hanzas in a statement. “That’s why the next phase of defending our democracy needs to be in education, awareness and engagement.”
The new coordinator will work with the office to create a civics curriculum for teachers, engage with Vermonters on civics in their communities and build a voter guide for the 2024 general election.
“Civics is more than the dry, boring three branches of government. Civics is also about being able to affect change, solve problems and make life better for all of us,” said Copeland Hanzas. “Individuals can only do so much on their own. Working together through civic participation allows us to accomplish more than any one person can do themselves.”
Interested applicants can view the job post on the Vermont careers page of the state’s website at humanresources.vermont.gov/careers or can learn more about the position by contacting lauren.hibbert@vermont.gov, 802-828-2124.