MONTPELIER — Secretary of Human Services Mike Smith will retire at the end of the calendar year, Gov. Phil Scott's office announced Monday.
Smith, who also previously served as secretary of the sprawling government agency — the state's largest — under Gov. Jim Douglas, returned to Montpelier in late 2019 when former Secretary Al Gobeille departed for a role at UVM Health Network. As secretary of the Agency of Human Services, much of the state's response to the COVID-19 pandemic was under his agency's purview.
Deputy Human Services Secretary Jenney Samuelson will serve as interim secretary when Smith steps down. Samuelson has played an integral role in Vermont's COVID-19 response, including helping lead the state's nation-leading vaccination efforts.
“Vermonters are very fortunate that Mike agreed to come back, because without him, we’d be in a much different place," Scott said of Smith, in a statement. "Mike helped lead our world-renowned vaccination rollout, worked tirelessly with our health care providers to keep the system working, helped build our testing capacity and so much more. This is all on top of his day job, leading the largest agency of state government.
"Most importantly for me, Mike has brought wisdom, invaluable counsel and a great sense of humor to the job," Scott added. "I wish him and his wife, Mary, nothing but the best in his well-deserved retirement.”
A veteran, Smith served with the U.S. Navy with the Underwater Demolition Team 21 and then as a member of SEAL Team Two. His involvement in state government includes a term in the state House of Representatives and was deputy state treasurer from 1995-99. He served also in the Douglas administration as secretary of the Agency of Administration.