BENNINGTON — Efforts to light up the Bennington Battle Monument in the blue and gold colors of Ukraine are continuing, with a second test of colored lenses expected at some point this week.
The first test was conducted Thursday, and the results were not bright enough, state historic preservation officer Laura Triechsmann said.
“It was yellow and blue, but very murky and dark,” she said.
The issues were not unexpected. The 306-foot-tall monument, Vermont’s tallest man-made structure, was built with Sandy Hill dolomite, a blue-gray limestone that was quarried in Kingsbury, N.Y., near Glens Falls.
“It’s absorbing light because it’s dark,” Triechsmann said. “And it’s not a flat surface so the light is bouncing off of it.”
As Triechsmann explained, the stones that make up the monument are “rusticated” — meaning they do not have smooth external surfaces. “They’re uneven and unequal. No stone is the same,” she said.
But officials will try again. An accidental discovery led state workers to realize that single-color lenses, rather than split lenses, seemed to produce brighter results.
The lenses used in last week’s test were split to achieve the desired Ukraine flag color scheme — part gold, part blue. This week, engineers will try the single-color lenses and repoint the lights to create the desired two-colored light field.
Once the tests produce satisfactory results, the state will announce when the lights will be unveiled to the public, Triechsmann said.
The lighting, promoted by area business owner Phil Pappas, select board member James Carroll and state Rep. Mary Morrissey, is intended to show solidarity with the people of Ukraine as they defend their nation. Proponents have noted the historic parallels between the people of Ukraine and the citizen soldiers who defended Bennington from an invading world military power in the summer of 1777.
Tributes and fundraisers for charities providing humanitarian assistance for the Ukrainian people and refugees fleeing the invasion have popped up across Bennington County since the invasion began at Russian President Vladimir Putin’s direction on Feb. 24.