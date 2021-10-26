HOOSICK FALLS, N.Y. — Police found assorted narcotics and firearms at 68 Mechanic St. in Hoosick Falls when they executed their second search warrant in six months at the address on Oct. 22.
The Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Office arrested four individuals Friday — including one minor whose name and photo have been withheld due to his age.
Taya N. Morris, 30; Alvin Aiken, 39; Angel B. Suasteguii, 18; and the unnamed male, 16, were all present when the warrant was conducted. All four individuals face felony charges related to drug, firearm or weapon possession.
The case involved several police departments because the individuals arrested hail from Bennington, Hoosick Falls (Morris lives at 68 Mechanic St.), and Massachusetts.
During the search, police found money, assorted drug equipment, ammunition, a loaded and sawed-off shotgun, a loaded .22 caliber revolver, and narcotics — including heroin, crack, and pills.
A cash bond was set for Sausteguii and Morris, while Aiken faces no bail. This is Morris’s second arrest in six months. She and the two men are held at Rensselaer County Jail.
The minor, first sent to the Capital District Secure Juvenile Detention Center, was later released to Rensselaer County Probation Department.
Friday’s search was the culmination of a two-month investigation conducted by the Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Office and the Bennington Police Department. The Hoosick Falls Police department also aided in the search.
In a statement about the case, the Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Office thanked the Capital Region Crime Analysis Center and state law enforcement partners who helped with the investigation.