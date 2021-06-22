BENNINGTON — Queer Connect is planning a second Pride Car Caravan to safely bring visibility to the LGBTQ+ community throughout the region during a yearlong coronavirus pandemic.
Although the vaccine is now available for many Vermonters, Queer Connect said it wanted to honor that some community members are still practicing safety precautions, and to provide a way for those individuals to still feel represented and seen.
The caravan is scheduled for Saturday, June 26. Participants will gather at 10 a.m. at the Lower Parking Lot, escorted by the Bennington Police Department, before heading north through North Bennington, Shaftsbury and Arlington to Manchester, joining participants from Rutland.
Spectators are encouraged to meet at the Four Corners in downtown Bennington around 10:30 a.m. to cheer on the caravan participants. Cars will be decked out in bold colors and pride decor, and QC will hold a contest for the best decorated car.
Sponsors for this year's Pride events include the Rutland Area NAACP, United Counseling Service, Rights & Democracy of Bennington, The Collaborative and Alliance for Community Transformations, as well as an array of local businesses and families.
For information about additional Pride events happening in both July and August, including a special Drag Bingo on Aug. 27 at 6 p.m. at the Park-McCullough Historic Governor's Mansion in North Bennington, visit Queer Connect’s social media pages. Updates will be posted on the QC Facebook page at facebook.com/queerconnect.