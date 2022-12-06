BENNINGTON — The second of three individuals involved in a Bennington shooting incident on Main Street in September caught on a grainy doorbell video was arrested in Springfield, Massachusetts, on an outstanding warrant Tuesday.
Caleb Rivera, 19, was arrested Tuesday morning by the Massachusetts State Police Fugitive Gang Task Force on an outstanding arrest warrant issued by Bennington County in October after Bennington police interviewed another suspect, Miguel Perez-Agramonte, 18, for a different incident in Bennington. Perez-Agramonte tipped off police to his and Rivera’s participation in the September shooting. Police confirmed details of the shooting after a search warrant of Perez-Agramonte’s phone revealed the names of the individuals involved.
A doorbell video recorder across from a Bennington apartment complex on Main Street caught shadowy figures on the night of Sept. 22 entering and leaving an apartment staircase just before a volley of bullets flew from an upstairs window.
Bennington Police recovered the video from a neighboring home after a report of a possible shooting and several individuals yelling inside a cemetery near 715 Main St. just before midnight.
The motion-sensor video recorder, given to police at the scene by a member of the community, showed three individuals loitering in the dark alley outside an external staircase leading to a landing at 715 Main Street before all three climb the stairs.
The video recorder was then triggered again as two individuals came down the staircase and headed off in opposite directions, one toward Main Street and the other toward the Village Cemetery on Morgan Street.
Moments later, the video showed someone shooting out of a second-floor window as several rounds echo loudly in the darkness and gunshot smoke billows from the opening. The initial shots are immediately followed by what sounds like multiple gunshots from several directions simultaneously.
“We believe there were several volleys of shots from inside and outside of the apartment,” said Bennington Police Department Lt. Camillo Grande at the time of the shooting. “Those volleys were seconds apart.”
No apparent injuries were witnessed or reported inside the apartment in question, and after further investigation, there were no gunshot wounds reported at any of the area hospitals within several miles of the alleged shooting.
Perez-Agramonte is currently being held without bail at the Northern State Correctional Facility in Newport on a charge of attempted murder in the second degree. Bennington police requested extradition for Rivera and are working with Massachusetts authorities to bring him back to face charges in Vermont in the shooting. Rivera will also be charged with attempted murder in the second degree when he is officially arraigned after his eventual return.
A third individual, identified as Jonathan Nazario, 20, remains at large, with an outstanding warrant still active for his arrest.
“We are continuing to work with our partners to the South in the continuing effort to keep Bennington safe,” said Grande. “We are working diligently behind the scenes to bring individuals involved in these types of incidents into police custody.”
The public is encouraged to contact Detective Burnham of the Bennington PD with any information on the whereabouts of Nazario or any information from the shooting incident at their tip-line: www.benningtonpolice.com.