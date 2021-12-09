ARLINGTON — Senior dogs and cats face special challenges when it comes to adoptions, with most prospective pet owners opting for younger animals. Some of the older pets lost their homes when their owner died, and some have special medical needs.
Many senior residents in our communities might feel the same — alone, lonely and isolated, missing the companionship they desire and need. They might also lack the discretionary income needed to adopt and care for an older pet.
Second Chance Animal Center in Arlington has a solution.
There’s a program in place that matches senior humans with senior dogs and cats in need of adoption. Seniors For Seniors helps some of these unadopted pets become part of forever families by waiving adoption fees for seniors, helping with costs, sometimes even working out transportation issues, benefitting both the seniors and those older pets in search of loving homes.
There is also the Long-Term Foster program, where an animal that has special needs or an illness, such as cancer, can live out their lives with a caring individual.
Second Chance supplies all of the food and medical care for those pets with terminal illnesses.
“Some of those prescription foods from the veterinarian can be very expensive,” said Cathi Comar, executive director at Second Chance. “So can vet visits and medicines that are usually needed for the rest of the pet’s life. The pets in the program come in once a year for check-ups and emergencies. If no one is here at the facility, we can also authorize them to seek emergency veterinary care wherever is closest to their home, at no cost to them. We pay the bills.”
In the case of Long-Term Foster, Second Chance retains ownership of the pet, “So we can make those decisions quickly,” Comar said. “We’ll go out of our way to make it work. We have a lady in the program right now who has cancer and is having a hard time getting food for her pet in the house. A staff member has been delivering right to her.”
The Long-Term Foster program currently has one dog and three cats already placed in foster homes. The Seniors For Seniors program currently has a handful of placements available, but more homes are always needed and welcome, and things can change quickly.
Molly is a beautiful, 12-year-old long-haired gray cat whose owner recently died. She sits on the windowsill of Comar’s office, stretching in the late morning sun. Molly suffers from a thyroid condition and is on medications to help regulate her illness. “We are trying to get her medicines right before clearing her for adoption. She hangs out with me until then,” Comar said.
Older pets ending up at Second Chance after their owner has died or moved to assisted living is a common occurrence at the center. Comar estimates a minimum of about 25 percent of the intakes are in that situation. Sometimes those pets struggle to transition; others don’t. “We think Molly is depressed. She misses her person,” Comar said as she looked over toward Molly sitting on her desk. Someone like Bruiser, however, seems to take it all in stride.”
Bruiser is a Rottweiler and pit bull mix whose owner died. He’s described as friendly, loyal, loving, good with other dogs, cats and young children. “He’s just a lover,” Comar said.
Second Chance serves the greater Bennington County area and beyond.
“These pets offer great companionship. Molly here is a great example. She’s so quiet. She’ll just sit on the desk all day, and I’ll pet her. It’s so soothing,” Comar said. “We know having a pet is good for your blood pressure, good for your heart, as well as being important for mental health. For some people, it might just give them a reason to get up in the morning. There’s a pet they need to take care of.”
A study by the National Institute of Health suggests that “The role of pet ownership may benefit older adults by providing companionship, giving a sense of purpose and meaning, reducing loneliness and increasing socialization. These benefits may also increase resilience in older adults against mental health disorders, which may positively influence their mental health outcomes.”
Second Chance also welcomes those seniors who might not want the full responsibility of pet ownership. There is a volunteer program, and seniors are also welcome to just drop by and spend time with the pets.
It gets them out of the house. We have a lot of seniors come in and do just that,” Comar said.
Bruiser is ready and waiting for his forever home. Molly will soon follow in his footsteps.
To read more about the programs offered at Second Chance, visit the website at 2ndchanceanimalcenter.org Or call 802-375-2898.