BENNINGTON — Rep. Sarah Copeland Hanzas, D-Bradford, brought her campaign for Secretary of State to Bennington on Thursday. Among the stops, Copeland Hanzas visited with customers at The Roasted Bean in North Bennington. She has campaigned on the promise to bring civility back to public discussion, and highlights her legislative work on election laws and public records at the Statehouse. She faces fellow Democrats Deputy Secretary of State Chris Winters and Montpelier City Clerk John Odum in the Aug. 9 primary.