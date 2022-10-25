BENNINGTON — A Searsburg man has been arraigned for supplying the drugs that led to a woman’s overdose death in a Manchester motel in April 2021, a year to the day after he allegedly dealt narcotics to two Bennington residents who died the same way.
At his arraignment Monday, Cory Racicot, 35, pleaded not guilty to the two new felony charges tied to the woman’s death on April 28, 2021. Racicot has been on 24/7 curfew at a family home in Searsburg, awaiting trial on numerous misdemeanor and felony charges — 13 in all — including five felonies. Two of those felony charges relate to another case in which two people allegedly overdosed and died after Racicot sold them narcotics, precisely a year before the latest case, on April 28, 2020.
Judge Kerry McDonald-Cary on Monday denied a state request to hold Racicot on $35,000 bail and with a continuation of the initial conditions of release, and Racicot was allowed to leave. Now, he awaits trial in the 13 cases, including the three different drug-related deaths.
According to court records, on April 28 of last year, police responded to a report of a possible untimely death at the Weathervane Motel in Manchester. The victim, Aubriana Castor-Ezzo, 29, was pronounced dead at the scene. Castor-Ezzo’s mother and grandfather arrived at the scene sometime after the police arrived and identified her body.
Manchester Police, while investigating the overdose, discovered Castor-Ezzo’s purse, which contained several packets of heroin with a blue stamp and “Game of Death” written on them. After reviewing cellphone records provided by Castor-Ezzo’s family, police discovered coded text messages between her and “C.R.” and allegedly confirmed through a witness that C.R. was Racicot. It was further revealed that several payments were made through “Cash App,” a web-based money transfer application, between an intermediary of Racicot’s and Castor-Ezzo.
In the earlier overdoses, according to police affidavits, on April 28, 2020, Bennington Police responded to a call of an unresponsive male at the White Birches Mobile Home Park. Upon arrival, police located an unconscious male in a shed behind a residence. Rescue personnel attempted lifesaving efforts but to no avail, and the male was pronounced dead at the scene. An investigation of the deceased’s cellphone revealed text conversations between the victim and an alleged dealer with ties to Racicot.
In the third death, police responded to 926 Gage St. in Bennington for a report of an overdose. They found an unresponsive male in a bathroom of the residence, who was also declared dead at the scene. Again, police found numerous text messages between a dealer named “Ed,” who was allegedly connected to Racicot, who police believe supplied the heroin and fentanyl that led to the overdose.
Each charge of selling drugs with death resulting carries a potential penalty of two to 20 years behind bars.
Racicot also faces jail time for a burglary from 2019, larceny from 2018, drug possession charges, violations of conditions of release and resisting arrest. He pleaded guilty in the past to driving under the influence in 2006, domestic assault and cruelty to animals with fatality in 2015.
Racicot was originally scheduled for his arraignment and several other hearings at 2 p.m. Monday but called into the courthouse to report that he was walking from Searsburg and would be there within an hour. Racicot arrived at 3 p.m. on a bicycle, soaked from the rain. After signing his updated conditions of release, Racicot departed the way he arrived.
There were multiple defense attorneys for Racicot at the hearing on video and in person. According to one of those attorneys, some of the pending cases might have overlapping witnesses and circumstances. McDonald-Cary informed the court that she would look at the possibility of combining the multiple cases at some point in the future. The next hearing was set for a pretrial conference in December.