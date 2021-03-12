BENNINGTON — When Scott Winslow became head of the Greater Bennington Interfaith Community Services Inc. a year ago, he was looking forward to the challenge of running one of the area’s busiest nonprofit organizations.
GBICS operates the largest food distribution site in southern Vermont. It also provides medical, dental, insurance and financial assistance to people who live in poverty or near-poverty.
But then came the coronavirus pandemic, which has sickened and killed millions throughout the world.
Like other organizations, GBICS needed to make changes to its operating procedures to protect its employees, clients and the public from the COVID-19 disease. Staff worked remotely whenever possible, but that certainly couldn’t be done with its Kitchen Cupboard’s thrice-weekly food distribution.
“He was thrown into a hurricane of changes,” GBICS Board Chair Charlie Gingo said, “changes that we had to incorporate into the organization.”
By the end of 2020, Winslow realized he couldn’t keep going at that pace. But because the nonprofit needed an executive director that could work full time, he decided to step down.
GBICS is now interviewing Winslow’s successor. Its board of trustees is hoping to have a pick by the end of March, Gingo said.
The job opening, which was advertised last month, drew 40-some applicants from around the country, Gingo said. “From coast to coast, and in between,” he added.
The multiple rounds of interviews are being done remotely, but finalists who aren’t from the area will be given a chance to visit the GBICS office and Bennington. Gingo and Winslow are both hoping the new director can start as soon as possible.
Though Winslow has been at the helm of GBICS for just over a year, he considers a major accomplishment “just keeping things together during COVID.” He is also proud of having built relationships with various people and groups in the community.
Gingo said the board is saddened by Winslow's impending departure, but wish him well. "He's done great work for us," Gingo said.
Winslow, who plans to stay in Shaftsbury with his family, would like his successor to know that he or she can count on local support in the work of alleviating poverty.
“The community support for the organization and the programs is remarkable,” he said. “I’ve just been impressed.”