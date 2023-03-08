BENNINGTON — Longtime Mount Anthony Union School District Board member Francis Kinney has fallen short in his bid for another term as a Shaftsbury representative on the regional board.
Board Clerk Cassandra Barbeau said Wednesday that Scott McEnaney defeated the incumbent on a vote of 1,143 to 968 for Kinney.
Board candidates are elected as representatives of their home towns but are elected at-large with all member towns voting.
"I am honored to have been elected to the MAU board and am looking forward to working with the other great members of the board, as well as the many members of the MAU community," McEnaney said. "I would also like to thank Fran Kinney for his many years of service. He has given this community a tremendous amount of time over the years and while he and I may not have always been lock step with one another, it is important to recognize the time he served."
The race for the Shaftsbury seat was the only contest on ballots for the three local regional school districts — also including the Southwest Vermont Union Elementary School District and the Southwest Vermont Regional Technical School District.
With results from the Mount Anthony Union member towns still being reviewed, Barbeau said Wednesday afternoon that election officials were trying to determine whether anyone was elected as a write-in to an open Bennington seat that had no candidates listed on the ballot.
Wendy June Marie was unopposed and received 1,724 votes for a North Bennington seat on the MAU board, and David Frederickson was the only candidate for a second open Bennington seat, receiving 2,052 votes.
Barbeau said Kristen Olmsted received 28 write-in votes for the second Bennington seat but that was not enough to be elected.
Chris Murphy was elected moderator of the MAU district after receiving 78 write-in votes.
There were no candidates on the ballot for open Pownal and Woodford MAU board seats.
Barbeau said all of the school district budgets were approved Tuesday. The MAU budget was approved on a vote of 1,693 to 997.