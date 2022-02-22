MONTPELIER – Vermont Gov. Phil Scott on Tuesday defended his veto of a gun bill passed by the Legislature, asking lawmakers to shorten a proposed waiting period for allowing federal background checks to be completed to seven days from a proposed 30.
The bill, S. 30, was passed by the House and Senate on Feb. 11. It proposes to close the so-called “Charleston loophole” by extending the waiting time for a background check on a firearm sale to 30 days. The present loophole allows the purchase and sale of a gun to continue after three days, even if the background check has not been completed.
The bill also it makes it illegal to knowingly possess a firearm inside a hospital building.
“I am sensitive that things have gotten complicated. And I want to make sure there’s not opportunity for people to get guns when they shouldn’t have them,” Scott said. But he also said a 30-day wait is “excessive" and would burden law-abiding citizens for governmental lack of action. He suggested a wait of seven business days instead.
In his veto message, Scott said that more changes in Vermont gun laws should wait for residents to better understand the changes he signed into law in 2018: Prohibiting high-capacity magazines, establishing universal background checks, and authorized extreme risk protection orders to remove guns from people credibly believed to be at risk of harming themselves or others.
Sen. Richard Sears, D-Bennington, took issue with Scott’s line of thinking. According to testimony taken by the Senate, most background checks are resolved within three days, Sears said. Federal authorities complete 96 percent of such checks instantly, he added.
“There were I believe 28 Vermont cases not resolved in three days and the vast majority of those Vermont cases were eventually denied for one reason or another,” Sears said in an email.
“If Vermont truly intends to fully close the so-called Charlestown loophole then you make it 30 days," Sears said. "If the Governor wants to partially close the Charlestown loophole, he can recommend any number of days from four to 30."
The veto was criticized by Gun Sense Vermont Executive Director Conor Casey, who said it “defies reason.”
“Today, Governor Scott had the opportunity to stand with the 74 percent of Vermonters who support the need for common-sense gun legislation. Instead, he chose to side with a vocal minority who oppose any steps towards reducing gun violence in our state,” Casey said.
Lt. Gov. Molly Gray said she would support an override. And Senate President Pro Tem Becca Balint said she's considering next steps for the bill.
“Fundamentally, this bill is about keeping guns out of the hands of people with histories of domestic abuse or other dangerous behavior. I’m surprised Governor Scott wouldn’t support that, and I have serious concerns about the Governor’s proposal on the Charleston loophole," Balint said.
The "Charleston loophole" is so named because a gunman who would have otherwise been denied purchase of a weapon murdered nine people and wounded three others during a Bible study at the Emanuel AME Church in Charleston, S.C., in 2015.
SPENDING QUESTIONS
Scott and Secretary of Administration Kristin Clouser also called on the House-Senate conference committee negotiating this year’s budget adjustment act to adhere to previously agreed-upon guidelines on spending American Rescue Plan Act funds. Scott also asked that housing money included in his budget adjustment proposal, but removed by the Legislature, be restored.
According to Scott and Clouser, the proposals before the conference committee would spend ARPA funds on items outside those priorities: housing, climate change, broadband, and water, sewer and stormwater infrastructure. Those needs should get ARPA funds, and general fund dollars should be used for continuing obligations, they said.
Clouser also asked that the conferees restore funding in the bill that would pay down state debt.
The legislative proposals, she said, “may be worthy efforts but they do not maximize return on investment or accelerate Vermont’s economic recovery.”
COVID
According to Department of Health data, the state’s seven-day positive test average has decreased 28 percent over the last seven days – and 44 percent over the last 14 days.
New cases are down 88 percent from the peak of the omicron surge and are at their lowest level since November, Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine said.
Levine also reported a 20 percent decrease in the seven-day hospitalization average over the past week, and a 33 percent decrease in the seven-day average for intensive care units.
“We can see where we are headed … a time of less transmission and disease in our state,” Levine said. “That’s why we are looking forward.”
Levine also asked that as masks become optional, people remain respectful of those who are still masked.
“Remember the person who wears a mask has their own good reason to do so, and we need to respect their reasoning,” he said.