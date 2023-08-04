BENNINGTON — Southwestern Vermont Medical Center’s dental clinic opened five years ago with the hope it could address a shortage of care options, especially for residents with Medicaid insurance.
Today, the clinic is able to offer far fewer services, which disproportionately affects those with Medicaid, who made up about 90 percent of its patients.
Officials said last month that the future of the facility is being closely re-evaluated by the health care organization.
“A number of years ago, we made an investment to try to deal with a statewide problem that continues to be very vexing for all the health care providers throughout the state,” said Thomas Dee, CEO and president of the hospital's parent corporation.
“I think we provided a very good service, but it has been challenging finding providers,” Dee said during an interview.
Financially, he added, dental care “is a very difficult service to provide,” especially with the goal of having “an impact on the problem.”
The dental clinic in the doctor’s building on the medical center campus launched in 2018 after an investment of $1.2 million by Southwestern Vermont Health Care. It began on a high note with three dentists, dental hygienists and other support staff, but today the director, Dr. Michael Brady, is the only remaining dentist.
The clinic opening had followed a state report that showed access to dental services in the region was limited. This was said to be especially true for new patients with Medicaid insurance.
The clinic now only treats children referred from the hospital emergency department or ExpressCare and is no longer accepting adult patients.
In 2018, the practice offered a full range of services, including preventive cleanings and treatments, general dentistry, restoration, exams, crown and bridge, implants, and cosmetic dentistry.
OPERATING LOSSES
“We are continuing to operate dental services, but it is on very much of a limited basis,” Dee said, and the clinic is “not really viable long term.”
He added, “Unfortunately, we really don’t have an answer right now for a sustainable program that can recruit providers and provide a broad-based service and be financially sustainable.”
In addition to significant operating losses, even with fewer overhead costs today, he said recruiting new dentists to the area has been a perplexing and frustrating experience – as it has been in other rural regions.
“We initially had three dentists,” Brady said, but then one retired and a younger dentist moved back to New Jersey.
“We’ve got a recruiting effort, but it hasn’t panned out,” he said.
One of the specific problems in the Bennington area, he said, is that most dentists have single practices, “and when younger dentists come out of training they look to practice in groups.”
Difficulties in recruiting dental, not to mention medical service providers, “is a nationwide issue, especially in rural areas,” Dee said. “And we do have an aging provider problem and that will continue for the next few years.”
A more general concern cited when the clinic opened was that a number of local dentists were nearing retirement age. Some of those have since retired.
MEDICAID
A practice that primarily serves Medicaid patients and the uninsured faces probably the highest hurdles when recruiting dentists, they said.
“Reimbursement and recruitment are intertwined,” Brady said, referring to the reimbursement rate for Medicaid insurance patients, which was raised in Vermont as of July 1 in an attempt to address those issues.
What new dentists like to see, he added, is whether the level of insurance reimbursement can be sustained over time.
“No dentist will move here if the level is not sustained,” Brady said, and they will likely look for opportunities in a more populous area such as Burlington or in another state.
FUNDING BOOST
The Vermont Medicaid reimbursement rate increased this month after the addition of $13.1 million to the state’s contribution to dental service costs. More than half the costs of the program, which is administered by the states, are covered by the federal government.
That increase is expected to allow a boost in reimbursements to providers to equal 75 percent of the reimbursements allowed by Northeast Delta. That is up from 49 percent of the private insurer’s reimbursement level previously.
“Dental access is limited in Vermont due to workforce shortages as well as low Medicaid rates, and there is a need for more dentists, dental hygienists, and other dental workers in Vermont,” said Andrea DeLaBruere, commissioner of the Department of Vermont Health Access.
“This year, the Legislature approved a historic rate increase for dental services in Governor Scott’s recommended budget, raising Medicaid payments to dental providers by 50 percent,” she said.
She said the last significant rate increase for Medicaid dental providers was in 2013, and there was a small increase for specific dental procedures was distributed across providers in 2022.
DeLaBruere added, “I am optimistic that this large payment bump will encourage dental providers to open their doors to Vermonters on Medicaid – Vermonters who are some of the most vulnerable people in our state. We engaged dental providers and other stakeholders in the proposed rate increase conversation, and they felt that the rate increase would result in better access to dental services for Medicaid members.”
Currently, 329 dental providers are enrolled in Vermont Medicaid across the state, she said, adding that due to staffing shortages and historically low Medicaid reimbursement rates, many dental providers are not accepting new Medicaid patients.
“We know that dental [provider] enrollment has declined in recent years due to workforce shortages, dental providers retiring, and low Medicaid reimbursement rates, and we will continue to analyze data about dental access across Vermont,” the commissioner said.
PROBLEMS COMPOUNDED
Dee and Brady said the Vermont Medicaid increases are encouraging but aren’t likely to resolve the twin problems of operating losses coupled with the recruiting difficulties.
“Raising Medicaid payments is a help but it would not solve all the problems,” Brady said.
“We have worked very hard over the past year, to try to work with the state, the office of Medicaid, to try to come up with alternatives for the service, and a lot of effort was put in by Dr. Brady, our team here, and also the state,” Dee said. “We thought we might have had an option there that would work, but in the final analysis, the state really didn’t have the funds to create those models, so now we are trying to come up with any alternative we can, but right now it is very difficult.”
Dee added, “Not a lot of hospitals are doing this; really a handful. Historically, dental services, which is a vital service, has not been a core service of hospitals. We view it as an integral part of our primary care, of prevention.”
But right now, he said, “We are not covering our operating costs at all. I think the state was trying hard to make it work,” but additional funding was not available for the fiscal 2024 state budget.
“We are always open to an idea, but right not it doesn’t look good,” Dee said.
“The Medicaid population – especially adults – essentially has no where to go,” Brady said.
He said there are only a couple of providers in the area accepting new Medicaid patients and some would require a drive to Rutland or Brattleboro for some services.
Commissioner DeLaBruere said, “Vermont is facing workforce shortages in many sectors, including dental, and is currently working to recruit, develop, and educate Vermont’s dental workforce. There are also programs in Vermont and Northern New England to assist in repaying dentists’ educational loans available to dentists who work in Vermont.”