BENNINGTON — Are your middle- and high-school aged children vaccinated against COVID-19? Bennington County schools want to know.
The Southwest Vermont Supervisory Union has asked parents and guardians in its member schools to complete a COVID-19 vaccination confirmation form for their children.
While notice is voluntary, “School officials are permitted by law to request that families voluntarily disclose their students’ vaccination status regarding COVID-19,” the supervisory union said in a letter on its website.
“This information will assist in contact tracing and other pandemic-related responses. If families decline to provide vaccination status, their student will be considered unvaccinated for contact tracing purposes and other pandemic-related responses, such as quarantining,” the letter said.
The SVSU is not alone in seeking vaccine documentation.
While the Bennington-Rutland Supervisory Union does not operate a high school, middle school-aged children 12 and older are eligible for vaccination, and the supervisory union is keen to have it.
“We have requested vaccination information from our families to facilitate contact tracing right now,” BRSU Superintendent Randi Lowe said. “When children ages 5 to 11 are eligible for the vaccine, we will keep a closer eye on the total vaccinated population of our schools.”
Earlier this month in a letter to families, Burr and Burton Academy headmaster Mark Tashjian renewed a call for parents and guardians to provide vaccine information.
While the school is not mandating vaccination, Tashjian said, “We are encountering external organizations that will only provide opportunities to students who are vaccinated.”