TOWNSHEND — School officials throughout the state are raising alarms related to the implementation of new standardized testing after Cognia replaced Smarter Balanced Assessment Consortium.
“It is an unbelievably poor rollout,” Windham Central Superintendent Bill Anton said at the West River Education District Board meeting last week.
The Vermont Agency of Education started a procurement process for the testing planned to be completed by May after the contract with SBAC had expired. Anton said the agency’s procurement process wrapped up in November “so the rollout began in December and their technology director resigned.”
He described Cognia as a national test and SBAC as being specific to states.
A letter from Interim Secretary of Education Heather Bouchey last week explained the challenges of the rollout.
“The Agency of Education (AOE) takes full responsibility for the associated delay in the Cognia rollout and its impact on the training timeline for the field,” the letter states. “We have addressed the shortened training timeline by distributing training documents and materials as speedily as possible, holding weekly technical support sessions ... and making AOE staff available to provide support or technical assistance to any school or district personnel who needs it.”
Anton said data will not be available until September. SBAC results would come in around June, which would allow staff more time to assess how they’re preparing students for the testing.
Concerns were raised in a letter signed by executive directors from state associations representing principals, school boards and superintendents, and the Vermont National Education Association. They wrote that students and schools shouldn’t be penalized for results of a test they say has “questionable validity” and has been “hastily implemented.”
“The 9th grade math test asks students to answer questions that some students have not ever seen in a class because the Cognia assessment is not aligned with Vermont standards,” states the letter. “While testing students on what they have been taught has value, testing students about matters they’ve never been taught serves no purpose other than to potentially harm students’ self-esteem and diminish their desire to learn a critical subject.”
Data on test results for freshmen will need to be “scrubbed and filtered in some way,” Anton said.
Training manuals have changed from what originally went out to schools, according to the letter.
“The materials also threaten administrators and teachers with possible licensing action if the test is not administered correctly,” the letter states. “Threats are not productive and further erode the trust people have in the test itself. This is especially true when administrators and teachers have not been provided the support promised by Cognia and the Agency.”
Staffing shortages in the education field are making some accommodations called for in the testing “nearly impossible,” the letter states, noting how that will “negatively affect students with disabilities.”
The associations requested Bouchey issue “a clear and public statement acknowledging the short timeline and problematic rollout.”
“We are also respectfully asking that you indicate to the public and the entire education community that this year should be regarded as an implementation pilot and that the results will not hold the same validity as we will experience and see in future years,” the letter states. “The insufficiency of the rollout as administered by the Agency of Education and Cognia make a clear communication along those lines of utmost importance.”
Bouchey addressed concerns in her letter, explaining that procurement was “significantly held up in an extended, and unanticipated, process.” The agency is not able to designate this year’s assessment as a pilot, as federal law requires annual state testing, according to her letter.
“Similarly, requesting a federal waiver for our required state testing is not possible,” the letter states. “It takes months to get approval and would likely not be granted for a procurement delay.”
Bouchey said she authorized Cognia and the agency’s assessment team to ensure the assessment portal remains open two weeks later than initially planned to give schools more time to implement the testing.
“I am grateful to the district and school professionals who are working hard to get this year’s assessment deployment right,” she wrote. “We often strive for excellence in Vermont, and I am confident we will ultimately have good, valid, and reliable information from this year’s state assessment. I am asking all of us to do our best as we navigate this transition.”
Bouchey noted the annual assessment is “very important.” She said it is one of the few tools to provide statewide information about how students are doing in math, English and science.
The biggest concern for Paul Smith, curriculum coordinator at Windham Southeast Supervisory Union, is the need to test separately any student who is allowed to have the reading passages on the English Language Arts assessment read to them.
“There are a number of students who have that as a testing accommodation,” he said. “In the past, most of these students could access text-to-speech technology and have the passages read by the computer. As long as the students were using headphones, they could be tested in a group along with other students.”
Separate testing and human readers for students in need will require more staff to proctor tests, Smith said, “so much so that scheduling will be more disruptive to teaching in several schools.”
Smith anticipates “a few start-up issues,” but he’s hopeful the schools will get “rolling pretty quickly after this week’s break.”
“AOE has extended the testing window so that we will have a bit more time to get over any glitches,” he said. “I hope we won’t need that but it’s good to know, and good that AOE is acknowledging that there is a need.”