WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — An outside investigator will look into the handling and dismissal of a 60-year-old math teacher arrested on charges of sexually assaulting a Pine Cobble School student on numerous occasions last year.
Peter Hirzel of Pownal, Vt., a former middle-school math teacher, worked at the school in Williamstown from 2018 until he left in March 2021 under unknown circumstances.
In an email sent to parents dated Feb. 9, Leticia S.E. Haynes, president of the Board of Trustees at the private school, told parents that in light of the “challenging and unexpected” situation regarding the former teacher, the board has decided to offer parents of current and former students “an independent, third-party resource they could speak to about their child’s experiences with Mr. Hirzel while he was a teacher at Pine Cobble.”
Haynes identified Sarah Worley, a certified civil rights investigator out of Boston, to run the investigation and fact-finding review. Haynes then gave the contact information for Worley so that parents could contact her with any information they wished to share.
Hirzel is charged in Vermont with one count of the repeated sexual assault of a minor, one of his former students at Pine Cobble, whom he allegedly assaulted at his Pownal residence. He was released on $100,000 bail with a 24/7 curfew at the Pownal house as he awaits trial. He faces 25 years to life behind bars and a possible $50,000 fine if convicted.
Worley, Haynes and Head of School Sue Wells did not respond to requests for comment by press time.
The Pine Cobble Board of Trustees encouraged anyone with information to contact Worley at sarah@worleyconflictresolution.com or 617-419-1900.