BENNINGTON — Terms of a settlement agreement in a discrimination suit filed against local school officials by a former Molly Stark Elementary School teacher include a payment of $97,500 to the plaintiff, Rosa Van Wie.
The Southwest Vermont Supervisory Union and Southwest Vermont Union Elementary School District boards met jointly on Feb. 9 and voted to accept a proposed settlement. The suit, alleging discrimination on the basis of race, was filed in 2021 against the school districts, Superintendent James Culkeen and Molly Stark Principal Donna Bazyk.
However, details of the agreement were not discussed in open session during that meeting but were released Friday at the request of the Banner.
Van Wie, who now lives in New Hampshire, will receive the payment, and both parties agreed to dismissal of the suit with prejudice. Her teaching contract was not renewed in 2020 by the school district. She had begun teaching at Molly Stark in 2018.
ALLEGED DISCRIMINATION
Van Wie, who described herself as multiracial, alleged in the suit violations of Vermont’s Fair Employment Practices Act, barring discrimination and wrongful discharge on the basis of race; her free speech rights under the U.S. Constitution; and public policy and law in Vermont.
School officials denied the suit claims.
OTHER TERMS
Other than the settlement payment, the agreement also is to settle all claims and specifies that neither party is admitting any liability or wrongdoing or the “strength of weakness of any claim.”
The two parties also agree that “neither party is a prevailing party in this matter with regard to an award of attorney’s fees or any other purpose,” and that Van Wie understands that the defendants are required under Vermont’s Public Records Act to comply with a request to release the agreement and cannot be held liable for doing so.
Each party also agrees to bear their own attorney fees and costs, and each waives the right to make a claim against the other for those costs or other related expenses.
Van Wie signed the agreement on Feb. 9 and her attorney, James Valente, signed the next day, according to documents released Friday by the SVSU.
The school officials involved and their attorney, Dina Atwood, had all signed off on the agreement by Thursday.
Neither Van Wie nor Valente could be reached Friday for comment.
STATEMENT RELEASED
In a release accompanying the agreement documents, the school officials said, “After over a year and a half of litigation, including extensive pretrial discovery, and the expenditure of substantial resources by both parties, the SVSU defendants and Ms. Van Wie determined that it was appropriate to resolve their differences by way of a settlement agreement, following a mediation session, rather than through on-going litigation. That settlement agreement contains no admissions of misconduct or liability by or on the part of any defendant and will result in the dismissal of all of Ms. Van Wie’s claims, including the individual claims against Superintendent Culkeen and Principal Bazyk.”
The statement adds, “In this time when the SVSU and its constituent boards are attempting to reconcile and address the racism inherent within our systems, the SVUESD is committed to continuing towards building a more inclusive and equitable school community. The district strongly maintains that the reasons for Ms. Van Wie’s nonrenewal of contract were lawful and not discriminatory.”
In addition, the officials said, “Despite this, the board believes that settling this case is in the best interest of the school community and our stakeholders. It brings this matter to a close and allows then SVUESD to focus on its chief responsibility of safely, equitably, and mindfully educating our children, rather than expending resources for the next year or more defending a lawsuit.”