Who’s your teacher going to be this year?
Not everyone can say, as the region’s schools, districts and supervisory unions grapple with vacancies across the board, in after-school programs, in classrooms and even in the driver’s seats of some buses.
Southwest Vermont Supervisory Union is experiencing a more challenging hiring season than previous years, said Nick Gault, director of human resources at SVSU.
The SVSU is looking to fill more than a dozen positions, ranging from aides to principal of its flagship, Mount Anthony Union High School. Gault pointed to the pandemic in part but said there’s other factors that generally affect the overall number of teachers in Vermont.
For one, the teaching profession has been part of an increase in hiring in the sector, which when combined with other public jobs in the state, added about 2,000 jobs, a 4.3 percent increase over the past year, according to the state Department of Labor’s most recent statistics.
And, it’s not just teachers and administrator positions that need filling, Bennington County school districts report; it’s also a shortage of substitute teachers, information technology experts and other specialists.
New pay rates to attract candidates
SVSU Superintendent James Culkeen said last week that he will propose a new set of higher hourly rates for teacher substitutes.
The move was prompted in part, he told members of the Mount Anthony Union School Board, by an acute shortage of subs and a lack of interest in subbing.
“No one has signed up,” he said of a sub training class, during the board’s meeting Wednesday.
The current sub rates in the SVSU range from $11.75 per hour for a substitute aide to $18.18 for subs who are certified teachers.
Culkeen will raise the issue of higher rates during an SVSU board meeting Wednesday at 5 p.m. at the Central Office. The meeting will be available to view via Zoom.
Same situation up north
The situation is mirrored in the Northshire, where the Bennington Rutland Supervisory Union has vacancies across schools in the Winhall, Mettawee and Taconic and Green districts.
“We definitely have a ton of staffing needs,” said Laura Walkinshaw, human resources director at the BRSU.
The supervisory union has openings for about six teacher positions. Walkinshaw said special educators are desperately needed, and a music teacher position at Manchester Elementary Middle School has been advertised for the summer, and only one person has applied but didn’t respond when the supervisory union reached out. The BRSU needs an IT employee, as well.
“It’s very, very much slim pickings of our positions,” Walkinshaw said. She described the applicant pool for positions as small, and the BRSU is trying to work with applicants to meet the minimum standards, Walkinshaw said.
On average, the supervisory union is getting about five to eight applicants per job posting.
After-school programs have vacancies, too
Another “huge stress” involves finding people to work at after-school programs, Walkinshaw said. Manchester Elementary, The Dorset School, Mettawee Community School and Sunderland Elementary are struggling to staff their programs. There are six openings, five of which are lower-level staff positions in addition to program director openings.
Walkinshaw said after-school programs provide a place for children to go when their parents aren’t home from work, giving kids a chance to further their education and socialize.
“In this small way, it’s a huge community relief to have this available,” Walkinshaw said. “And right now, we haven’t been able to staff it.”
Walkinshaw attributes the staffing woes to pandemic burnout in general and competition among employers.
“It’s hard,” Walkinshaw said. “There’s been a lot of change just in the community in general. Now, it’s figuring out how to fill the gap. At the end of the day it comes back to the students, making sure our students have the support that they need. And that’s through our staff.”
Substitute teachers are also in high demand as the interest among former teachers seems to have declined because of COVID-19. Walkinshaw said the BRSU typically has postings for bus drivers and are looking for one in the Flood Brook area.
Faculty, staff increasing at Northshire schools
According to Long Trail School Headmaster Seth Linfield, the school is increasing the size of its faculty and staff by nearly one-fifth. Nine positions are being added: six classroom teachers, a school clinician, receptionist and physical education teacher/coach. Linfield attributed the increased staffing needs to the organic growth the school has seen over the past four years and teachers retiring.
Linfield said only one position remained to be filled as of Monday, with a promising candidate waiting in the wings.
Stratton Mountain School has completed its hiring for the year.
“We are just coming off of a record enrollment year. In 2020, we had 154 students. That’s the largest student body we’ve ever had in our 50-year history and this year we are enrolled at 144,” communications associate Ashlee O’Hara said.
Though O’Hara could not give the exact number of hires, she said Stratton Mountain School replaced two teaching positions for English and math, and added coaches to maintain its 2-to-1 coach to student ratio. They also hired Kira Shaikh as director of campus life and Sally Hogin-Ragland to head the SMS Learning Center.
Burr and Burton Academy has “a few” aide positions open, and they are looking for bus drivers and substitute teachers, according to Associate Head of School Meg Kenney.
Vermont News and Media journalists James Therrien, Chris Mays and Brandon Canevari contributed to this story.