It is budget season for the Bennington-Rutland Supervisory Union, and its three school districts.
The Taconic & Green Regional School District, Mettawee Regional School District, and Winhall School District, have all scheduled a series of meetings over the next months that will result in a budget proposal to go before voters in March.
The meetings begin in the coming weeks with budget proposals finalized in January.
The BRSU board invites the public from the dozen communities in these three districts to attend these budget sessions and offer input during the process rather than waiting until the budgets are finalized.
“The school boards’ budget discussions are intended to highlight the important academic and financial issues that will be addressed by our local schools during the 2022-23 school year,” said BRSU Board Chair Jim Salsgiver. “The public is encouraged to attend, with time set aside on our agenda each meeting for input and feedback from our communities. Your input is crucial for our work.”
The BRSU has two budgets - the General Budget and the Special Education Budget. Those budgets are allocated among the three districts for programs that are shared among them.
The BRSU budget meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Monday.
The Taconic & Green Regional School District is the largest of the districts, serving nine towns with five schools: Currier Memorial Elementary, The Dorset School, Manchester Elementary Middle School, Flood Brook School, and Sunderland Elementary.
T&G budgets discussions get underway at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, and again on Dec. 21.
The Mettawee School District operates the Mettawee Community School serving Pawlet and Rupert.
That budget discussion will begin at 6:30 p.m., Monday, Dec. 13.
The Winhall School District does not operate a school, but pays tuition for all students in town to area schools from kindergarten through 12th grade.
The discussion on that budget will be held at 5 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 14.
The voters have the final say on Town Meeting Day, but residents are encouraged to be involved in the process.
For details on how to attend meetings online, go to BRSU.org and click on the “Districts” option and then click on “Agendas and Menu.”
Detailed background information for each school board meeting will be made available before the meetings.
For more information or questions, please contact the BRSU at 802-362-2452