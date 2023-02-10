BENNINGTON — A settlement has been reached in a suit brought by a former Molly Stark Elementary School teacher who alleged she was discriminated against and let go because of her race and because she had complained about a school resource officer.
Meeting jointly Thursday afternoon, the regional elementary School Board and the Southwest Vermont Supervisory Union board came out of an executive session with their attorney and approved a settlement of the suit, which was filed in June 2021.
No terms of the agreement with the plaintiff, Rosa Van Wie, were discussed publicly. Van Wie's employment ended with the SVSU when her contract was not renewed.
SVSU Superintendent James Culkeen asked the boards in turn at the meeting to approve a settlement agreement “upon receipt of an executed agreement from Rosa Van Wie,” based on terms the board members had discussed in executive session with their attorney, Dana Atwood.
Van Wie, who was living in New Hampshire when she filed the lawsuit, could not be reached Friday through attorney James Valente, of Brattleboro, who filed the suit in Bennington Superior Court Civil Division.
Van Wie described herself as multiracial and alleged violations of Vermont’s Fair Employment Practices Act, barring discrimination and wrongful discharge on the basis of race; her free speech rights under the U.S. Constitution; and public policy and law in Vermont.
The suit named as defendants Molly Stark Elementary School, the Southwest Vermont Union Elementary School District, the SVSU; and in their individual capacity, Culkeen and Molly Stark Principal Donna Bazyk.
In the suit, Van Wie sought “compensatory damages, reasonable attorney’s fees and costs, punitive damages, and such other and further relief as the court shall deem proper.”
In responding to the suit, the defendants asserted that Van Wie “was provided the legally required notice of her nonrenewal on March 16, 2020,” and they denied “that nonrenewal is a disciplinary action.”
The response stated that “while Ms. Van Wie has alleged discriminatory reasons for her nonrenewal, her allegations are unfounded and not supported by the actual events.”
The board’s response added, “While it is the responsibility of this board to examine educational practices and in doing so correct the implicit and explicit bias that is all too common in today’s society, Ms. Van Wie’s departure from the district was not due to any such bias.”
BEGAN IN 2018
Van Wie worked at Molly Stark during the 2018-19 and 2019-20 school years. She said in her complaint that she was informed during a meeting in March 2020 that her teaching contract would not be renewed.
According to the suit, the nonrenewal decision followed Van Wie’s complaint by 19 days later about a school resource police officer whom Van Wie believed was paying undue attention to a student of color, even though that student “was not the most disruptive student in the class.”
The suit also alleges that Van Wie’s decision to kneel during recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance was another factor in the nonrenewal of her contract, in violation of her First Amendment rights under the Constitution and under the Vermont Constitution.
At Molly Stark, the suit states, teachers were not required to lead the recitation of the pledge, and that Van Wie “knelt and remained silent” during that time.
“Although plaintiff answered her students’ questions about the Pledge of Allegiance, she never instructed or encouraged her students to kneel during the Pledge of Allegiance,” the suit states. “The school administration did not inform plaintiff prior to March 2020 that there were any concerns about her kneeling during the Pledge of Allegiance, nor did they direct her to say the Pledge or stop kneeling.”
Culkeen and other officials involved denied the allegations concerning the Pledge, as well.