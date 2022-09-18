TOWNSHEND — School leaders are mulling the creation of an equity coordinator position.
At the West River Education District Board meeting Wednesday, board member Sara Webb brought up the prospect of adding the position for the next fiscal year. She said a member of the Windham Central Supervisory Union’s Justice, Equity, Diversity and Inclusion (JEDI) team, which includes school administrates and staff, suggested their group could look at whether the staff member should be for considered separate districts or the Windham Central Supervisory Union.
Windham Central Superintendent Bill Anton noted the Windham County branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People and the Collaborative for Educational Services recommended having conversations about creating a position. He said he believes it is important to have the discussions at school district and supervisory union meetings.
Earlier this year, Anton met privately with the local NAACP group following reports of racial slurs being used by students at Leland & Gray Union Middle and High School.
“Hate absolutely has no home here in the West River schools,” he said at a West River Education Board meeting in May. “We will continue to work until every student feels included. We are committed to creating a durable, sustainable foundation for our inclusive and welcoming school environments. We will listen to each voice. We will strive to continually improve. We are committed to having the hard conversations, acknowledging, confronting and responding to bias as we strive to build a community where every member feels the same sense of belonging.”
Anton previously said he feels it is “incumbent on administrators and myself that we are very clear on the work that we have engaged in, the work that we will continue to engage in and the work that we hope to continue to improve upon.”
On Wednesday, Anton confirmed there is no grant funding available for the position and the West River Education District budget proposed by administrators is anticipated to rise. Board member Drew Hazleton said the board should think about the financing piece when considering additional positions, as it could come at the cost of programming, even if it is for the supervisory union.
West River Education District includes Leland & Gray Union Middle and High School in Townshend and elementary schools in Jamaica, Newfane and Townshend. It is part of the supervisory union, which also has school districts in Dover, Marlboro, Stratton, Wardsboro and Windham.
Windham Southeast Supervisory Union in Brattleboro has the Office of Diversity, Equity and Social Justice. Mikaela Simms is the diversity coordinator and Mike Szostak is the restorative justice justice coordinator.
Part of their work focuses on acknowledging that, “Students have the best opportunity to thrive when they: (a) know themselves, have the tools to analyze society, and understand how societal inequalities impact themselves and others differently. (b) are open to understanding other peoples’ experiences that are different from their own,” according to a website about the office.
“Social injustices in our schools require prompt acknowledgement and restorative action,” the site states. “Our work is not based on predefined outcomes, but on the transformative process. ... Our schools can only make effective and equitable decisions with the integral involvement of key collaborators of diverse backgrounds (students, staff, parents, administrators, school board members, and our wider community).”