BENNINGTON — Kasey Frasier’s friends and family want to do everything they can to be sure that she is remembered in the Bennington community. Her mother, Robin Frasier, and close family friend, Donna Hunt, have established a memorial scholarship fund in her name, which will be awarded for the first time at Mount Anthony Union High School’s graduation ceremony on June 9.
Frasier, a 2008 graduate of Mount Anthony, was a member of the girls basketball back-to-back state championship teams her junior and senior year, and was a standout goalkeeper and three-year starter for the soccer team. She was recruited to play soccer at Wheaton College in Norton, Mass., but a shoulder injury early in her freshman season cut her athletic career short.
Frasier tragically passed away last June from complications with her pregnancy and childbirth. She was only 32. Her son, born prematurely, was lost just three days later. Frasier was living in North Carolina at the time, and memorial services were held there. Hunt wanted to do something that would allow the area she grew up in to remember her properly, as well.
“I didn’t feel the Bennington community had a chance to grieve or honor her properly, so that was my purpose,” said Hunt, whose daughter Natalie has been a close friend of Frasier’s since kindergarten.
“There’s a lot of her left at that school, a lot of her left on that field,” she later added. “And I want everyone to know that she’s part of that field. That they’re walking in her footsteps behind her. Even though it’s sad we lost her, this is a way her name keeps being mentioned. Every athlete will now know about Kasey.”
Hunt coached her daughter and Frasier in soccer for years while they attended Sacred Heart all the way through eighth grade, and continued to help as the girls moved up to the high school. It was there that Hunt witnessed Frasier’s positive attitude, leadership and dedication – the qualities for which the $500 scholarship will be awarded to a female athlete at MAU each year.
“Kasey’s love and dedication to the sports she played was evident,” said her mother, Robin. “She put in time off the field, training with a goalkeeper coach and playing club soccer year round. She was a leader on the field, a fun and supportive teammate, and a loving sister, aunt, daughter and friend.”
“It’s just that devotion and that spirit,” Hunt said. “She was always happy. She was not one of those to go scream at people, she was not one of those ‘negative Nancies’ that you hear about on the field. It was always: ‘Come on girls, let’s go. We can still do this.’ She was the leader trying to pep everybody up.”
Hunt and Frasier both offered their thanks to Principal Tim Payne and the rest of the administration at the high school, as well as Mark Boudreau, adaptive physical education teacher for Southwest Vermont Supervisory Union. Hunt said getting the scholarship established was a bit of a process, and Payne and Boudreau were both very helpful.
For Frasier’s mother and the rest of her family, the pain of their loss is still very fresh, but Robin Frasier said there is some solace in knowing the impact her daughter had on the school and the town.
“The pain of this loss never leaves you,” she said. “While nothing will take away our pain, we are eternally grateful for the friends and family who continue to remember some of our daughter’s special gifts – most notably her love of sports and her contributions to the programs she loved so much.
“We are thankful to Donna and Natalie for working to initiate a scholarship in Kasey’s name… we are hopeful that the scholarship can provide support to future MAU athletes, with a love of soccer, to further their education.”
Frasier, Hunt and the committee established for the scholarship are still taking donations to fund it. There is currently not a website set up to donate, but checks can be made payable to the Kasey Frasier Memorial Scholarship Fund, care of Mount Anthony Union High School.