BENNINGTON — Someone used the fake identity of a sergeant with the Bennington County Sheriff's Department to scam a Montpelier woman out of $450, the department said Thursday.
On Thursday at 12:38 p.m., the Sheriff's Department received a call from the woman, who said she was contacted repeatedly by a "Sgt. Roy." The caller told her that she had outstanding arrests warrants, and that $450 was needed to correct her record.
The woman sent the money through Venmo, an online payment app.
The Sheriff's Department said no such call was made, there is no "Sgt. Roy," and that the department would never ask for money over the phone. State fines are paid through the Vermont court system, the department noted.
The department advised residents never to give out financial information or Social Security numbers over the phone and to call your local police department if you've been a victim of such crimes.