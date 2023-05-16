BENNINGTON — Providing safe shelter, food and support services for homeless families and individuals has been a priority for the Bennington County Coalition for the Homeless (BCCH). This month’s Walloomsac River and Downtown walk will feature a visit to the Norton House Family Shelter and a conversation with the organization’s executive director, Chloe Viner Collins.
“We’re very pleased that BCCH is vigorously pushing for long-term permanent solutions while they are providing much needed emergency shelter for our unhoused neighbors,” said Spencer Jarrett of the Walloomsac Planning Committee in a release. “This walk is a great opportunity for people to get real insight into an issue that’s at the heart of who we are as a community.”
The walk will take place this Saturday at 10 a.m. It will start at the People’s Park on Depot Street between Main Street and River Street, and proceed to Park and Pleasant Street for the meeting with Viner Collins.
Walloomsac Walks take place on the third Saturday of each month at 10 a.m. The walks are pet-friendly, and people of all ages are invited to come out and enjoy this ongoing community event. In the case of inclement weather, cancellation notices will be placed on the Front Porch Forum and the Bennington Blotter.