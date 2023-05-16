Chloe Viner Collins_Norton House_2.jpg

Chloe Viner Collins in front of Norton House Family Shelter.
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

BENNINGTON — Providing safe shelter, food and support services for homeless families and individuals has been a priority for the Bennington County Coalition for the Homeless (BCCH). This month’s Walloomsac River and Downtown walk will feature a visit to the Norton House Family Shelter and a conversation with the organization’s executive director, Chloe Viner Collins.

“We’re very pleased that BCCH is vigorously pushing for long-term permanent solutions while they are providing much needed emergency shelter for our unhoused neighbors,” said Spencer Jarrett of the Walloomsac Planning Committee in a release. “This walk is a great opportunity for people to get real insight into an issue that’s at the heart of who we are as a community.”

The walk will take place this Saturday at 10 a.m. It will start at the People’s Park on Depot Street between Main Street and River Street, and proceed to Park and Pleasant Street for the meeting with Viner Collins.

Walloomsac Walks take place on the third Saturday of each month at 10 a.m. The walks are pet-friendly, and people of all ages are invited to come out and enjoy this ongoing community event. In the case of inclement weather, cancellation notices will be placed on the Front Porch Forum and the Bennington Blotter.

TALK TO US

If you'd like to leave a comment (or a tip or a question) about this story with the editors, please email us.
We also welcome letters to the editor for publication; you can do that by filling out our letters form and submitting it to the newsroom.