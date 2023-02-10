BENNINGTON — Select Board member Sarah Perrin is seeking a new term in the March election and hopes to continue supporting the small business community and fostering communication with community members.
“My priorities are to support business owners and help retain new businesses in Bennington, as well as support new development,” she said. “I also hope to focus on the communication and connection between the Select Board and members of the community, ensuring voters are heard and informed when it comes to Select Board decisions.”
As a young professional, landlord and small business owner, she said, “I bring an important perspective to the board.”
Perrin co-founded Green Mountain Concessions, a catering and concessions business, in 2016 with her husband, Michael Nigro. She said the business quickly grew to become their primary occupation.
In 2018, she co-founded the Bennington Downtown Food Truck Festival, and event that draws thousands of visitors to the downtown and is entering its fifth year.
Concerning public-private development efforts in the downtown, Perrin said, “For many of these projects, the role of the town is primarily to support projects and development that will be beneficial to Bennington. The Putnam Block was not a town project, but certainly the Select Board is eager to support this kind of investment in downtown.”
She added, “In projects in which the town has a more direct role or monetary partnership, such as Benn Hi, we need to strike a balance between meeting the town’s needs and ensuring that our partnerships do not expose taxpayers to undue risk. I am optimistic that these projects are moving in the right direction.”
Asked what changes she would like to see in town, Perrin said, “When I ran in 2020, I often discussed my concerns about housing in Bennington. While there is still a shortage of quality and affordable housing, progress has been made in the past several years as there are a number of housing projects on the horizon. While I believe that the town is committed to having more recreational options for youth, this is an area I would like to see more done (such as the proposal to build a skate park).”
In 2020, Perrin was recognized as an Emerging Leader by the Southern Vermont Young Professionals and received Vermont Business Magazine’s Rising Star award.
She served on the Select Board since 2020 and over the past decade has been an active member of the Southwestern Vermont Chamber of Commerce, the Bennington Young Professionals and the Bennington Elks.
She is a member of Rotary Club and the Bennington Garden Club, and has been a board member or volunteer with other local organizations. Over the past 15 years, she also has managed a number of apartments.
Perrin has said that when she and her husband moved to Bennington more than a decade ago, "I fell in love with this town. It's so quintessential, a New England town, in my opinion.”
She was raised in upstate New York and graduated from high school in Fonda and later from St. Bonaventure University. Perrin later lived in Boston and Providence, R.I., before moving to Bennington.
A resident of Hillside Street, Perrin and her husband purchased and renovated the former Church of Christian Science building into a home.
She said that project was one she enjoyed, because she had lived in a converted former schoolhouse in Saugerties, N.Y., that had been turned into a residence by her father.
The other Select Board candidates in the March 7 election are Edward Woods, Donald Washum, Asher Edelson, Nancy White and Jack Rossiter-Munley.